With a recent defamation lawsuit filed by Saraland City Schools, the conversation regarding eligibility for high school athletes in Alabama has been renewed once more.
State Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, is planning to introduce legislation in next year’s session he hopes will help prevent such instances from getting to the point where lawsuits are needed.
“If you look back at recent history in the AHSAA [Alabama High School Athletic Association], you see these situations regarding player eligibility get worse and worse as time goes on,” Elliott said. “And I think the current rules of the high school athletic association have bred the environment, activities and actions that we are seeing.”
The lawsuit filed by Saraland Schools targeted Baldwin County resident John Quinnelly. Allegedly, Quinnelly made public allegations a Saraland football player is ineligible. It’s also alleged Quinnelly hired a private investigator to “stalk and harass” the player and family in question.
According to Elliott, there are two primary goals for his bill. One would allow the Legislature to “effectively influence the AHSAA” since it is an entity receiving public money — a problem that has most likely prevented any legislation from being passed before. The second part of Elliott’s bill will essentially focus on setting a deadline for determining a player's eligibility.
Instead of the current system where player eligibility can be examined at any point throughout the school year, Elliott wants a determination to come before the players ever take the field.
“I think we should determine eligibility prior to play,” Elliott said. “If we are going to determine eligibility eventually, why not determine it before the season starts? Let’s just start ahead of time. If you’ve got a new kid, you examine the living situation and make a determination on the move prior to the season starting. That way you don’t end up hurting innocent children, which is what’s going on now.”
While Elliott is hopeful his bill will be the one that finally makes a change, his legislation fights an uphill battle before it even gets off the ground.
Since he took office in 2018, Elliott said, there has been some kind of legislation aimed at “reforming the AHSAA” every year. And with every new piece introduced, each one died without having so much as a modicum of change to show for it.
But despite the history of bills targeting the association and attempting to change certain rules, Elliott is optimistic the bill can finally make a difference.
“They have failed in part, I think, because they were punitive,” Elliott said. “Legislatures were frustrated with the AHSAA and were trying to audit them or remove their status as RSA [Retirement Systems of Alabama] members. But I think there are enough legislators who are frustrated and are tired of receiving the same type of constituent calls that I am that they are ready to push for a change and I think we will be fairly successful this time around.”
Elliott said he has contacted AHSAA and believes, based on the conversations he has had, the association will not be in support of his bill.
“I don’t think they’re supportive of this issue,” he said. “I think they will tell you that there is already a pre-clearance process and the schools do the work and reporting and I just think that’s a bad idea. The problem with the current process is that it’s turned into more of a game of ‘gotcha’ that these schools are playing against one another.”
When reached by Lagniappe for this story, AHSAA declined to comment.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have one cat named Poppy who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.