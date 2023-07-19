On the same day the Alabama House of Representatives passed a plan to redraw the state’s congressional map with one Black-majority congressional district, Senators voted down Democrats’ maps in favor of a similar approach.
Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro, introduced an amended version of Rep. Chris Pringle’s, R-Mobile, “Community of Interest” map in a committee meeting on Tuesday, days after the redistricting committee’s last public hearing. His plan divides the Black Belt counties across District 2 and District 7, leaving the Black voting-age population in those districts at around 38-percent and 54-percent, respectively. District 2 is meant to be an “opportunity district” for Black Alabamians to elect a candidate of their choice, while District 7 is meant to have a Black-majority.
Lagniappe reported earlier on Wednesday the lower chamber approved Pringle’s map by a vote of 74-27.
Livingston described the map drawn in an attempt to satisfy the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Allen v. Milligan as a “compact community of interest plan” that equally protects the Black Belt, Gulf Coast and Wiregrass counties, while splitting few counties.
“No map in the history of the state has done this,” he said, adding the map was drawn according to “race neutral principles.”
When Livingston said he did not have a functionality report evaluating how past elections performed in the new districts, sens. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, and Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, recommended the Senate recess for a few hours until Livingston, as co-chairman of the redistricting committee, called for the report.
“That is critical in terms of a district presenting itself to be an opportunity district,” Smitherman said, comparing moving forward on such a plan without a functionality report would be like walking home on a moonless night.
He called Livingston’s redrawn District 2 “an opportunity district to fail.”
Singleton said Alabama lawmakers should have presented a plan with two Black-majority congressional districts instead of Livingston’s plan, and shown Washington, D.C. that Alabama respects its citizens’ humanity. Referencing his own research, he said Livingston’s District 2 would have elected Donald Trump as president by 12 points.
“If you respect me as a person, you respect me having a voice,” Singleton said. “I think you missed the boat this time. We cannot perform in that District 2.”
He proposed the first of four amendments to Livingston’s bill, swapping Livingston’s map for his own. Formerly called the “CLC Milligan” plan, Singleton said his whole-county approach “did not gerrymand” to get two Black-majority districts and protect communities of interest in the Black Belt and the Gulf Coast. His map also makes Jefferson County its own District 6 with roughly 40-percent Black voting-age population, and District 7 with roughly 50 percent Black voters.
“Minorities in this state deserve a voice,” he said. “We can’t pack ‘em into one district.”
His amendment failed by a vote of 25-7.
Smitherman introduced his map as an amendment to Livingston’s next. His plan looked similar to Singleton’s, creating a new District 6 with Jefferson County having an almost 42-percent Black voting-age population, and District 7 with an almost 47-percent Black Voting-age population..
His amendment also failed by a vote of 25-7.
Sen. Kirk Hatcher, D-Montgomery, presented Alabama Democratic Conference Chairman Joe Reed’s plan as a third possible amendment. District 2 is redrawn with Mobile and Montgomery, and District 7 is condensed into a smaller size. Lagniappe previously reported Reed’s plan would split 87 voting precincts to create two Black-majority districts.
His amendment failed by a vote of 24-7.
Finally, Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, presented the Milligan plaintiffs’ map as the final amendment to Livingston’s plan. In it, Mobile is united with Montgomery and the Black Belt counties, similar to the state school board district map in a new District 2, with a roughly 50-percent BVAP. District 7 has a roughly 54-percent BVAP in this map.
Sen. Merika Coleman, D-Birmingham, spoke in support of Figures’ amendment.
“I don’t understand why we wouldn’t support the people who have done the work,” she said.
Recalling former Mobile gospel broadcaster Irene Ware, Figures said lawmakers should live as the Christians they claim to be and treat people the way they want to be treated, giving Black Alabamians a chance at representation.
“Love is what love does,” Figures said. “I just pray to God I can live to see the day when Alabama will elect officials to the legislature and to Congress who will vote their heart.”
Her amendment failed 25-7.
Livingston’s plan heads to the House of Representatives for further voting, passing the upper chamber 24-8.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.