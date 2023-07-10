A viral story about a TikTok boating challenge killing Alabamians was based on incorrect information, according to state law enforcement officials.
The trend, known as “boat jumping,” hit the national news cycle during the Independence Day holidays after Childersburg Rescue Squad Capt. Jim Dennis told news outlets that his agency had worked on four deaths related to the trend over the six months. Childersburg is a municipality southeast of Birmingham that sits along the Coosa River.
However, state officials say the information was not correct.
“The ALEA Marine Patrol Division does not have any records of boating or marine-related fatalities in Alabama that can be directly linked to TikTok or a trend on TikTok,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett in a statement.
According to ALEA’s records, only two fatalities in the past three years have been due to individuals jumping from a moving boat. One occurred in 2020 and the other in 2021. Burkett said both fatalities cannot be linked to the TikTok trend.
"The four that we responded to when they jumped out of the boat, they literally broke their neck and, you know, basically an instant death," Dennis reportedly told NBC News.
The story continued to be picked up by legacy media outlets over the week and was even featured July 10 on NBC’s Today Show, and boat safety groups used the cycle to advocate for increased precautions and to promote lifejacket use.
Hours after it appeared on NBC Monday morning, officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) spoke out challenging the validity of the information.
ALEA referred reporters to the “original story” shared on ABC 33/40 on Monday, July 3, which was also based on interviews with Dennis.
Dennis did not immediately respond to a request for information.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.