Lawmakers are chewing the fat on the future of Alabama’s 4 percent sales tax on groceries. While some say reducing or eliminating the tax would help Alabamians, others fear a future recession could cause financial indigestion.
As the 2023 regular session resumes in April after a roughly two-week-long special session and spring break dominated much of March, a bill filed by Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, to give counties and cities the power to change their local grocery taxes waits for further voting in the House of Representatives.
Simultaneously, Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, told Lagniappe on Friday he and other Senate Republicans are figuring out whether they should advance a proposal reducing the tax according to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Women, Infants & Children (WIC) or other guidelines. No bill has been filed at the time of writing.
“In my tenure of the Legislature, this is the most I have heard or seen an interest in the grocery tax and people wanting to do something about it,” Orr said. “The most serious conversations are occurring. We’ve got a lot in the cafeteria spread out before us, and we can't have it all. We are going to have to pick and choose.”
Alabama is one of three states in the country that taxes grocery sales at the full legal limit of 4 percent, alongside Mississippi and South Dakota. Nearby shoppers in Georgia and Florida pay no taxes on their groceries, and those in Tennessee pay a lesser tax than those south of the state line.
The proceeds from Alabama’s grocery tax fill the Education Trust Fund, the state’s largest operating fund responsible for maintaining public education.
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and the leaders of Alabama’s Republican and Democratic parties agreed legislators should make reconsidering the grocery tax a priority in the coming months.
All three believe the state’s budgets are healthy enough now to weather the loss of revenue and still maintain the Education Trust Fund.
Locally, Democratic representatives are in line with their party’s stance on the grocery tax.
“Alabama is flush with a lot of cash right now, realizing it’s one-time money, but it’s time for us to see if it would be feasible for us to do it,” Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, said. “We believe if you move the sales taxes off of food, you will see that spending go up in other areas.”
Republican legislators in Mobile and Baldwin counties, on the other hand, question the messages coming from the top.
“For every action, there’s a reaction,” Rep. Frances Holk-Jones, R-Foley, said. “All taxes, irregardless of the grocery taxes or anything else, but the intent of all taxes is to fund services for the people, so the money has to come from somewhere.”
‘THE TIME FOR EXCUSES IS OVER’
Ainsworth, Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl and Alabama Democratic Party Chairman Randy Kelley stated their support for reforming the state’s grocery tax during the last week of March, before the regular session started on April 4.
“For all of my adult life, politicians in Montgomery have talked about the need to remove the state sales tax from groceries, but they always find excuse after excuse that prevents them from actually doing it,” Ainsworth said in a statement on March 28. “The potential loss of budget revenue, the false claims that replacement taxes must be passed, and the looming threat of economic downturns are just a few of the excuses politicians have used to do nothing and continue walking in place.
“The time for excuses is over,” Ainsworth said.
He said conservative budgeting drove Alabama through the COVID-19 pandemic, and employers large and small opening new businesses in the state created new jobs and “unprecedented revenues” for the state. Conversely, Ainsworth blamed U.S. President Joe Biden for “skyrocketing” food prices and making Alabama families pay more for the groceries they need.
“All of these economic factors and dozens more like them have created a perfect opportunity for Montgomery to finally put action before words and begin the process of making grocery purchases tax-free,” he said.
The Education Trust Fund could see almost $11 billion in receipts in the fiscal year 2024, Ainsworth said, and received $3 billion at the start of 2023.
“Given those figures, claiming we cannot sustain the loss in revenues that would result from a grocery tax repeal defies simple arithmetic, violates basic common sense and opposes the conservative beliefs and values that guide the vast majority of Alabamians,” he said. “By seizing the moment and stopping the politicians from making more excuses, Alabama can provide historic tax relief to today’s working families and the generations of working families that will follow.”
Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl echoed Ainsworth in the statement he released two days later. Failing to work for the benefit of all Alabamians and choosing not to reform the grocery tax would contradict his party’s core belief.
“The grocery tax significantly impacts our poorer communities more than anyone,” Wahl said. “We all have to eat, and skyrocketing food prices are especially hitting those families, as well as the elderly on fixed incomes.”
Randy Kelley, the chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party, agreed lower-income families in the state bear a greater burden from the grocery tax, and said Alabama desperately needs it reformed.
“I think it’s a sad situation when you have the lowest property tax and the highest grocery tax,” he said. “If we’re only one of three states in the nation, it’s sad how we linger at the top of everything that’s bad and at the bottom of everything that’s good.”
The state loses money, too, Kelley said, because Alabamians who live along the borders of Georgia, Tennessee and Florida are driving out of state to do their grocery shopping, rather than investing back home.
It is hypocritical for legislators to wonder where they will find the revenue to make up for the potential loss in grocery taxes because they seem to find money for every other project they want, he added.
“These folks can find money when they need money,” Kelley said. “It’s always going to be a problem when they can’t find funds for things they don’t want to do. They’ve got all kinds of ways they can wiggle in that budget and come out with the money they need. When it comes down to the poor and disadvantaged, it’s the same song they sing all the time.”
Outside of Montgomery, the Birmingham-based Alabama Grocers Association agrees with Ainsworth’s statement.
Cutting the statewide grocery tax would return $40 per month or $480 per year to Alabamians’ pockets without affecting education funding, President and CEO Ellie Taylor said in a statement on Monday.
“Daily, grocers witness hardworking Alabamians unable to purchase the food that they need,” Taylor said. “Despite wages increasing significantly over the last several years, the rising cost of food has outpaced all other household expenses except transportation.”
She cited data from the Alabama Department of Public Health that showed the state as the fifth poorest in the country and with the second highest rate of food insecurity.
“Across the state, if you add in the city and county tax, food tax averages between 9 and 11 percent,” Taylor said. “This is a regressive tax, which disproportionately affects those with lower income.
“We commend the leadership of Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and his commitment to removing this burdensome tax.”
While leadership at Greer’s Market, a Mobile grocery chain, has not discussed an official stance on the grocery tax, spokesperson Jan Enfinger told Lagniappe the 107-year-old, family-owned store is concerned with keeping prices affordable.
“We believe we’ve gotta look out for people,” she said. “With the prices going up in groceries and the gasoline has not really come back down, people can’t travel. People need to be able to shop at their local grocery store.”
Enfinger said she heard of people living in eastern Baldwin County driving to Florida to buy untaxed groceries, and said no one should have to travel 30 miles or more to buy food.
“Greer’s continues to watch, to listen to what is being discussed in terms of either reducing grocery taxes or doing away with them altogether,” she said. “We continue to look for ways to keep grocery prices at an everyday low price pricing model.”
‘THE DEVIL’S IN THE DETAILS’
If a plan to reform Alabama’s grocery tax was an item on a store’s shelf, Orr said, those in the Legislature should make sure their eyes are not bigger than their stomachs.
“I think everybody would agree that we really don’t know what the future holds for the economy,” he told Lagniappe on Friday. “All the business news that I see says, ‘Recession, Recession, Recession,’ so it would be a real concern of overcommitting and losing that revenue.”
The two proposals currently on senators’ minds would remove grocery taxes on SNAP- or WIC-eligible foods. Orr said the SNAP plan would cover “anything you put in your mouth other than alcohol and chewing tobacco,” while the WIC plan would apply only to “food staples” like fruits, vegetables, some canned meats, eggs and dairy. Hot meals and prepared food sold in stores would not apply.
He initially supported the SNAP plan, but said he changed his mind when he realized how much it would take from the state’s coffers.
“The cost to the SNAP definition is around $650 million to $700 million if you were to take all 4 percent off,” Orr said. “$650 million to $700 million is around 8 percent of our education budget, so it’s a substantial amount.”
In his opinion, the WIC plan and its narrower field of eligible foods seems more reasonable.
“The cost for WIC is around $220 million to $240 million per year, so that’s obviously about a third of the cost of SNAP,” Orr said. “That is much less than the 8 percent of the education budget SNAP would be. I believe we should phase in the WIC definition over a period of years that makes it much more manageable in cost.”
Rep. Jennifer Fidler, R-Silverhill, agreed lawmakers should not pass tax-cutting legislation that would overcommit state funds. The “large revenue” coming into the state is affected by stimulus from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, which adds up to around $1 billion.
“We don’t have a picture of what it normally would be due to the billions and billions of dollars the federal government has pushed into the economy,” Fidler said. “We do have to be considerate of what we do with the excess, and, in the long term, can we actually afford to do something not knowing how much this excess of funding actually has affected our budget?”
Orr said reconsidering the grocery tax is not the only tax-cutting measure on the table, and budgeting for a possible reduction should be considered alongside ideas to expand the film tax credit, expand school choice and other tax incentives that would cut revenues.
“Between credits, tax cuts, the rebates that Gov. [Kay] Ivey has suggested or proposed at $1 billion, we have got a lot of things on the table that we need to be very, very careful in overcommitting that may cause us some real financial hardships down the road, particularly if the economy goes south or declines or goes into recession,” he said.
Though he did not respond to a request for comment, England’s House Bill 15 would give county and local governments the ability to propose and approve a resolution to change local grocery sales taxes.
His bill makes no mention of a specific plan for eliminating, reducing or even increasing local grocery taxes, and instead leaves that decision up to civic leaders and the public.
House Bill 15 has been introduced and referred to the County and Municipal Government Committee at the time of writing.
Drummond said she is not sure she would support a SNAP- or WIC-specific grocery tax plan, wanting any reform “to remove taxes off of food for everybody, not just those that are on any kind of social assistance.”
Any loss of revenue would be reconciled when people spend more money on other goods and services that are subject to taxes, she said. On top of that, not having a grocery tax could also be a compelling recruitment tool to bring more people into the state for travel and settling.
“It would be a tremendous feat for Mobile and South Alabama,” Drummond said. “We probably have the highest tourism amount of money that goes to Montgomery, meaning tourism is booming in our part of the state. I think it would be a great enhancement for us.”
She invited lawmakers to consider giving cutting the tax a trial run, maybe for a few months during the tourism season.
“See how much money we generate,” Drummond said. “We need to do something and this is the time to do it.”
Rep. Sam Jones, D-Mobile, agreed, saying removing the grocery tax would make a real difference statewide. Fears of a recession should not prevent action, he said, because a recession will come regardless of lawmakers’ decision.
“We can always find a way to do something, and I think for the benefit of the people of the state we ought to be trying to find a way to do some things that’s going to enhance the quality of life,” Jones said. “It’s not that that money would not be in circulation, it would be in circulation just for other items that are taxable.”
Sen. David Sessions, R-Grand Bay, recalled his years of service in the upper chamber and cautioned against cutting too many taxes.
“I’m not saying I’m opposed to some tax cuts, especially on groceries, but we need to be careful where we go there because of the budget situation,” he said. “The worst thing you want to do is cut taxes now and three years down the road when a big recession hits you turn around and borrow it from your trust fund again.”
There are good surpluses in state funds this year and Alabama appears to be in a better financial situation than other states, Sessions said, but he does not want to be “penny wise and dollar foolish” when it comes to the grocery tax.
His plan is to evaluate the proposals and opinions when the session resumes. A trial run, Sessions added, could be a good compromise.
Holk-Jones thought just the opposite. The idea of pausing collections on the grocery tax for a few months scares her, she said, because it would be difficult “to put that genie back in the bottle.”
“If you cut off Tax A, you have to replace it with Tax B or some new kind of funding,” Holk-Jones said. “When you compare states that don’t have a grocery tax, they have much higher XYZ taxes. I’m against all taxes. I don’t like paying taxes any more than the next person, period, but I do understand I like safe bridges when I ride down the highways.”
The Baldwin County representative said serving in Montgomery has made her more aware of unintended consequences. Cutting the grocery tax removes a source of funding from valuable state programs, Holk-Jones said, and she wonders what effect it would have on the state’s economy if it no longer existed.
“There are so many different variables to that,” Holk-Jones said. “The Devil’s in the details.”
