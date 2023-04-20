This story has been updated to include a comment from the Alabama Big 10 Mayors and the time Ivey will sign the bills.
Alabama lawmakers Thursday approved all four bills in Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Game Plan” package, a plan she published earlier in April to continue growing Alabama’s workforce.
“I commend both the Senate and House for their incredible work on this timely legislation that will, no doubt, be transformative for our state and, more importantly, for our families,” Ivey said in a statement. “We are creating stability for our economy and are going to keep Alabama winning for many years to come.”
According to the Governor’s Office, the bills renew the Alabama Jobs Act and the Growing Alabama program through 2028 with $25 million in incentives made available every year for five years, speeds the development of industrial-ready development sites, widens tax credits for small businesses and requires transparency in publishing company incentives.
“When you look at the issues Alabamians care about, economic development and job creation are at the top of that list,” Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed, R-Jasper, said when the package launched in April. “States around our region are all competing to attract jobs and create economic growth. We need to make sure we are best positioned to attract these good-quality jobs to communities in our state.”
Alabama’s Big 10 Mayors echoed Ivey’s comments, saying their cities’ success depends on new industries and jobs.
“We were proud to support this package of bills, and we look forward to seeing the impact that these incentives programs will have on each of Alabama’s 10 largest cities,” they wrote in a statement.
Ivey is set to sign the bills into law this afternoon.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
