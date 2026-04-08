Featured Senate confirms two ethics commissioners BY KYLE HAMRICK Kyle Hamrick Author twitter Author email Apr 8, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A pair of Birmingham residents — including the wife of a prominent state senator — have been appointed to fill two empty seats on the Alabama Ethics Commission.The Alabama Senate voted Tuesday to place David R. Pruett and Carole Smitherman on the five-member commission responsible for policing the conduct of Alabama’s public officials and employees. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm!CF6EE[ 2? 2EE@C?6J H:E9 E96 7:C> @7 {:89E7@@E[ uC2?<=:? U2>Aj (9:E6[ H2D 2AA@:?E65 3J $A62<6C @7 E96 w@FD6 }2E92?:6= {6536EE6C[ #\#2:?DG:==6] $>:E96C>2?[ 2 C6E:C65 y6776CD@? r@F?EJ ;F586 2?5 E96 H:76 @7 $6?] #@586C $>:E96C>2?[ s\q:C>:?892>[ H2D 2AA@:?E65 3J {:6FE6?2?E v@G6C?@C (:== p:?DH@CE9]k^Am kAm$6?2E6 C64@C5D 5@ ?@E >2<6 :E 4=62C H96? !CF6EE’D E6C> 6IA:C6D[ 3FE $>:E96C>2?’D 6IA:C6D :? a_b`]k^AmkAm(:E9 E96 2AA@:?E>6?E @7 v6@C86 !:6C46 E@ E96 4@>>:DD:@? =2DE H66< 3J v@G] z2J xG6J[ E96 EH@ 2AA@:?E>6?ED >62? 6G6CJ D62E @? E96 4@>>:DD:@? :D 7F== 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 :? >@C6 E92? E9C66 J62CD] w@H6G6C[ t5H2C5 rC@H6==’D E6C> 6IA:C65 :? pF8FDE a_ad] w6 92D 366? @? E96 4@>>:DD:@? D:?46 a_`_]k^AmkAmxG6J 92D @?6 >@C6 2AA@:?E>6?E E@ E96 4@>>:DD:@? E92E 92D ?@E J6E 366? 4@?D:56C65[ 244@C5:?8 E@ =68:D=2E:G6 C64@C5D] x7 E92E 7:?2= 2AA@:?E>6?E :D 2AAC@G65[ p=:4:2 q6??6EE[ 2 q:C>:?892> 2EE@C?6J[ H@F=5 C6A=246 rC@H6==]k^Am Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Will Ainsworth Lieutenant Governors Of Alabama People From Alabama Alabama Alabama Politicians Government Of Alabama Politics Of Alabama Alabama Counties Alabama Law Alabama Republicans State Constitutional Officers Of Alabama Legislative Chambers Kyle Hamrick Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Hamrick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Cheer program moves ‘in new direction’ Defense requests bond again in Saenger shooting Sunday Brunch — Accused by AI Severance tops $571,000 for ex-directors Dowdy challenging Clarke for House seat Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.