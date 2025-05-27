Tommy Tuberville governor

U.S. Senator and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville is running for Governor, according to campaign material published online.

The website — paid for by Tuberville for Governor, Inc. — announced his intent to seek the position, becoming the first key candidate to declare. All of Tuberville’s social media handles have also been updated to @CoachforGov. The website and renaming of social media assets went live ahead of an anticipated announcement scheduled for The Will Cain Show on Fox News on Tuesday afternoon, May 27.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

guest6ccd3c0fb30a119106abba89

With such a large group of retired military people living in the state, I hope that his chances are dismal. Obviously, he has gotten polling information that has shown he would probably NOT be re-elected to the Senate. He has done absolutely nothing for the state except make us the laughing stock of the country. He has sponsored no bills and has taken every opportunity to tout how absolutely wonderful he is. Guess he didn't find enough sweet, young females in Washington willing to hop in the shower with him like he did in Auburn. It's amazing how quickly people forget that he was fired from Auburn because of his shenanigans with multiple co-eds.

Pam Alidor Tansey

Oh no! [censored][yawn][scared][crying][censored][censored][censored][thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown][crying][angry

guest6ccd3c0fb30a119106abba89

Is he qualified? Alabamians need to know where he votes to determine if he meets the 8 year residency requirement to run for Governor. He has been voting in Florida. His wife and son own properties in Alabama and he claimed those as his residence so that he could run for the US Senate. There are serious questions about his "residency".

Curmudgeon

Ugh. The good news: at least he won't be able to embarrass the state by being a US Senator.

