If Alabama voters thought Gov. Kay Ivey would leave some of her most famous catchphrases behind as she declared victory Tuesday night, they’d be mistaken.
To wrap up her victory speech that started about 30 minutes after polls closed, Ivey said “there’s no step too high for a high stepper” to raucous cheers.
Ivey claimed victory early against Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers and Libertarian challenger James Blake. Flowers had not conceded the race at the time Ivey made her speech.
“I cannot tell you how proud I am to be with you tonight to celebrate this hard-fought victory,” Ivey said. “You made this happen. Your thoughts, your prayers, your support and your votes allowed us to claim victory and re-election tonight for four more years in the great state of Alabama.”
Ivey touted her record on economic development, claiming at least partial credit for the creation of 60,000 jobs from $32 billion in business investment. She also claimed credit for the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
“We will continue to recruit firms and businesses to our state, with good paying jobs, too,” she said. “Nearly every part of the world is touched by something made in Alabama. Truly, Alabama touches and leaves its mark on air, land and sea.”
Ivey said her administration will continue to invest in infrastructure around the state. She added that the administration would continue its record-setting investment into education.
“Those investments will lead to real, meaningful changes for our students and teachers for years and decades to come,” she said. “We’ve provided the highest pay for our most valuable resource in education — our teachers.”
During the speech, Ivey nodded to the state’s most popular sport, while the season continues.
“I’m going to continue to fight every day to make Alabama the best state in America to live, work, raise a family and yes, play football,” she said. “We know how it is done in Sweet Home Alabama and we’re going to stay at it.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
