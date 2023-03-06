Although she had already announced her candidacy to become Alabama’s Supreme Court Chief Justice months prior, Mobile native Sarah Stewart decided to officially kick off her campaign surrounded by those closest to her in the city she calls home.
With election day exactly one year away, associate justice Stewart hosted a campaign party at Greer’s St. Louis Market on Sunday afternoon as she begins her quest for the state’s top judicial position.
Addressing a crowd of over 260 people, Stewart touted the relationships she’s made during her time on the bench and believes she will be able to put together a team to enact change if elected.
“I think in my 13 years as a circuit judge and my 4 years on the Supreme Court, that the relationships I’ve built with the legislature and our community partners are going to let me put together a team,” Stewart said. “And we will make some deliberate, thoughtful and transformative change for the trial court system that I think all of us in this room agree that we need.”
Noting she is giving up her current seat as associate justice in order to run, Stewart also spoke to her belief in the importance of Alabambians having trust in the state’s judicial system.
“Unlike the executive branch that has the power of the sword and the legislative branch that has the power of the purse, all we have is the trust of the people,” Stewart said. “If people don’t believe in what we’re doing, we’re not going to succeed as the judicial branch. I take that responsibility very seriously and I promise I will do everything in my power every day to make sure everybody in the judicial branch is doing everything they can to restore, maintain and grow people’s trust in our system because without it, justice in Alabama will fail.”
Stewart added she has a “long list” of things she wishes to accomplish if she were to be elected.
Speaking to Lagniappe during the gathering, Stewart said one of the biggest issues at the top of her list is focusing on taking on juvenile and generational crime.
Hoping to put together a team of law enforcement officials, city leaders and faith-based partners, Stewart said while her plan has multiple moving pieces, it will take all hands on deck to make a difference.
“That has a lot of pieces,” Stewart said. “It has a mental health piece, truancy, service development and resources and we’re all going to have to work together to make that happen.”
The problem first came to light for Stewart years ago after speaking to city leaders in Tuscaloosa who voiced their concerns with youthful offenders.
As Alabama law currently stands, juveniles who commit a crime cannot have their name released to law enforcement officials, except for probation officers.
However, as probation officers are not armed, Stewart said the danger of making home visits to ensure curfews and other rules are being followed isn’t something officials are currently capable of doing.
“If law enforcement could know the names of the juveniles for the purposes of only enforcing home visits and curfews, then we could use that branch to do that piece,” Stewart said. “But we’d also have to get together with the legislature to soften the privacy laws from juvenile crime-convicted criminals. So that would take all three branches working together in a deliberate, thoughtful way.”
Stewart said she also intends to work on addressing caseloads around the state as well as improving training throughout the state’s judicial system as a training manual for new employees doesn’t exist.
According to Stewart, being able to start her campaign in Mobile is the perfect way to initiate her endeavor to supplant current Chief Justice Tom Parker who is unable to run for reelection due to a law prohibiting judges from seeking office once past the age of 70.
“This is my hometown,” Stewart said. “I’ve lived here for 34 years and I’m very fond of Mobile and everything we have to offer. We have an outstanding community of people who really care about each other and I’m delighted to be able to kick off my campaign in my hometown.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
