Featured Still found not guilty of attacking councilman BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email May 21, 2026 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email By Gabriel Tynes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Baldwin County attorney was found not guilty Thursday afternoon of assaulting a Bay Minette city councilman during an argument about local politics last year. Harry Still, who was accused of third-degree assault against Councilman Matt Franklin on Sept. 3, 2025, at Franklin’s office in downtown Bay Minette, was found not guilty of the charge by a jury. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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E96 C6DF=E @7 E96 EC:2=] k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jury Acquittal Trial Legal Procedure Justice Public Law Law Criminal Law Crime Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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