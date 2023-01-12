A “confluence” of increased local, state, and federal funding has positioned the city ofMobile county and the county for never-before-seen opportunities in 2023, local elected officials told stakeholders this week.
Mobile County commissioners and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson addressed nearly 700 people during the Mobile Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the City and County breakfast Wednesday morning held at the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center.
Stimpson said funding is “pouring” into the Port City like no other time to support economic and environmental interests, noting critical support in recent years from Gov. Kay Ivey and former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, who he said have helped move public money to the area.
“The state of the city is incredible,” he said. “It’s incumbent on us as stewards of all of these resources to make sure we have grown this city.”
However, if upcoming efforts to annex West Mobile into the city are unsuccessful, it could be a significant setback, both "land-locking" the city and putting a large dent into its tax base.
Stimpson said local leaders have never collaborated in unison as they are right now, describing the current leaders as an “all-star team. He noted specifically University of South Alabama President Jo Bonner, Mobile Chamber of Commerce President Bradley Byrne, Mobile County Public School Superintendent Chresal Threadgill and Bishop State Community College President Oliver Charles.
County Commission President Connie Hudson said a number of factors have all led Mobile County government to its largest-ever budget. This includes $300 million in various restricted funds available through COVID-relief funding, environmental recovery grants, state economic and community development grants and housing assistance funds. The commission is also handling about $120 million in discretionary funding thanks to budget carryover and monies generated through the county’s pay-as-go program.
This overall surge in resources is leading Mobile city and county into what these leaders described as an “unprecedented” opportunity to expand and improve Mobile in nearly every way.
Violent crime
Rises in violent crime in the last two years are likely linked to the economic and social strains of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stimpson said, noting the city saw one its worst years ever in 2021.
“Prisoners were let out of jail, courts couldn’t operate,” he said. “We knew we had to do something differently.”
Stimpson said his administration has taken a “laser-focus” approach to fighting back, which includes a cumulative effort with the city’s cyber intelligence resources, frontline response and working relationship with federal authorities. This plan was formalized in the Mobile Police Department’s Project Echo Stop initiative that rolled out in February 2021 and aims at four pillars of violent crime — compliance, deterrence, detection, and improving perception.
Stimpson said this push was highly effective. However, he said the high-profile shooting in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve dampened the opportunity to promote this.
Despite seeing mirror-image rates of violence between January and June 2021, Stimpson said violent crime was essentially cut in half between July and December, leading the city to a 20-percent reduction in homicides last year. In addition, robberies were down 26 percent, and gun-related assaults were down 21 percent.
Stimpson attributes these positive strides in part to Shotspotter, the city’s gunshot detection network which went live in July. He said when the program began, data revealed only 4 percent of shooting incidents were being reported to 911.
He attributed this apathy to a general distrust in local law enforcement. However, after the police have begun to respond on-site to shootings when they’re detected by Shotspotter, knock on doors to ask questions and leave calling cards, he said there has been a change and the public is embracing its role in reporting.
In just six months, Stimpson said Mobile residents are now reporting 26 percent of detected shooting events, surpassing the national average of 20 percent.
Annexation
Stimpson also used his address to advocate for a push for the annexation of West Mobile, which if the city does not do, he says could face a $32 million hit from $20 million lost tax revenue from its police jurisdiction and a $12 million opportunity lost in increased sales taxes.
Stimpson said West Mobile is in need of infrastructure support and utility services, and if Mobile doesn’t annex, West Mobile will likely incorporate. The city of Semmes has been growing “aggressively” through annexation since 2011, and it could also attempt to annex the area.
These factors, combined with the possibility of Theodore incorporating in the future, puts Mobile in a similar position as Birmingham, which is now “landlocked” by 88 other municipalities and has been losing population.
Civic Center
Regarding the Mobile Civic Center, Stimpson in 2023 his administration will be searching out a partnering investor in the entertainment industry to help fund the renovations and would commit to working out of the venue throughout the year. He said a selling point would be for this sponsor to have the arena named in their honor.
County parks
Unused money from last year’s budget and additional funding flowing through the American Rescue Fund Act is allowing county officials to push long-anticipated county park renovations and community improvements, this includes continued support in revitalizing Africatown and improving Bayfront Park.
Commissioner Hudson’s 10-year Sportsplex project will move forward in future phases. When complete, it will feature eight soccer fields, a championship field, an indoor and outdoor swimming facility and a private-public water park.
Phase one is currently done, which consists of three lighted soccer fields, bathrooms and roadways. Hudson said in 2022, these fields were booked 48 weeks out of the year and accommodate everything from soccer to ultimate frisbee.
Hudson said a recent tournament at the three-field complex saw 2,000 people in attendance.
“You can imagine what will happen when we have all our fields complete,” she said.
Phase two and phase three are currently underway and will add an additional six artificial turf fields and a tournament field with 1,400-person stadium seating and locker rooms.
The 45-acre Escatawpa Hollow Park & Campground in Wilmer will continue to undergo significant expansion. She said the park will become an “unofficial welcome center” of Mobile from Highway 98.
The park re-opened for day use in October with an added 200 acres and 50 acres of water access. A 34-pad RV park will be completed and open to the public sometime this spring. When complete, Hudson hopes there will be everything from primitive camping to “tree house” rentals available.
District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt said parks in the district will also be impacted in the next year, which will support the quality of life in the county as educational and economic projects continue to develop.
In 2022, West Mobile County Park added 70 acres and now includes eight fields and the new, lighted 18-hole Terri Mosley Disc Golf Course. Future expansion will include an additional 23 acres for splash pads and playgrounds.
The recently acquired Linksman Golf Course in the Riviere Du Chien neighborhood near Halls Mill Road in West Mobile is set to open in the upcoming year, offering an 18-hole public golf facility that can be used by local players, tournaments, and practice for school teams.
Bayfront Park in Coden is set to reopen in mid-2024 with a new pocket beach, walking trails, bathroom facilities and a playground.
Dueitt said the park dates back to 1921 and believes this is the first time there’s ever been improvements there.
