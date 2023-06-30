Stimpson annexation
BY DALE LIESCH

Despite the best efforts of Mayor Sandy Stimpson and staffers at a community meeting held Thursday night on the benefits of annexation, Doug Jenkins still doesn’t want to join the city.

“I appreciate the efforts of the mayor to come and talk to us,” Jenkins said. “I’ve lived in the city all but six of 61 years when I was in the military. I choose to live in the county for a reason. I still want to live in the county when this is over.”

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.