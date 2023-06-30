Despite the best efforts of Mayor Sandy Stimpson and staffers at a community meeting held Thursday night on the benefits of annexation, Doug Jenkins still doesn’t want to join the city.
“I appreciate the efforts of the mayor to come and talk to us,” Jenkins said. “I’ve lived in the city all but six of 61 years when I was in the military. I choose to live in the county for a reason. I still want to live in the county when this is over.”
If the vote doesn’t go his way, Jenkins says he’s contemplated selling his house and moving farther west.
“I like being in the county,” he said.
Stimpson, city Chief of Staff James Barber and other administration officials held a second straight community meeting at Surge Church in the Cottage Hill corridor to give residents an idea of what annexation might mean for them. Stephen Worley, who is working on the annexation campaign, said Thursday’s gathering was the 10th such meeting they’ve held in each of the four distinct annexation areas.
Other residents were swayed by the presentation to vote “yes” during the July 18 referendum, but some had questions about zoning issues. Among a list of questions Barber read from as part of the presentation, a resident asked if the city allowed chickens. Barber said the city allows a resident to keep up to 25 chickens on their property. However, when it came to roosters, the answer was a bit different.
While roosters within the city limits are illegal, Barber said they would be grandfathered in for new residents. If the rooster dies, though, Barber said the city “hopes” a resident doesn’t get a new one.
“We’re not going to be checking the health of roosters to see if they are close to death,” Barber said.
Benefits of annexation to residents are greater than the drawbacks, officials told the crowd. Annexation means added city services, like trash and garbage collection, as well as a “guarantee” that fire, emergency medical service and police protection will continue in what is now part of the city’s police jurisdiction.
When it comes to EMS service, the city has already pulled that back to the city limits, meaning those in the police jurisdiction are left with Mobile County EMS. While the private service supplemented with county funds does a good job in a really large coverage area, Stimpson said the company’s 12-minute response time is twice as long as Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.
Residents who choose annexation, Stimpson said, will save money on city services, especially for the first five years when the city and school system are legally prohibited from collecting their share of property taxes.
Specifically, he argued that city trash and garbage collection would be cheaper than what already exists for county residents.
In year six after annexation, the city’s property tax rate of 7 mills will kick in. At the same time, an additional 8 mills will be charged for the Mobile County Public School System. Administration officials calculated the additional 15 mills of tax, or $150 per 100,000 of a home’s value per year, at an additional cost of $12.50 per month.
The city’s share of the tax will go into salaries and raises for police officers and firefighters, Stimpson said, while the school board will have complete control over the only property tax revenue. Stimpson, however, did mention the need for new schools in the area.
In addition to the financial benefits, Mobile Police Department (MPD) Chief Paul Prine told those in attendance that the city is currently barred from enforcing its ordinances on residents in the police jurisdiction. For example, if a resident complains about a noisy neighbor all MPD can do about it is try to talk to the neighbor about the noise. There are no noise ordinance violations in the county. Prine said police will come to the jurisdiction when called, but if the offense is not a state-level crime, there’s not much they can do.
“If residents out there vote to come into the city those laws, like the noise ordinance, would be enforceable,” Prine said.
Residents in the Cottage Hill Corridor, King’s Branch, Airport Boulevard corridor and Orchard Estates will be asked to vote annexation up or down during a referendum on July 18. The areas will be independent of the others, meaning if more than 50 percent of the voters in one area vote to come into the city, they will become residents and if others vote it down those areas won’t come in.
The annexation area is made up of roughly 26,000 residents. If all areas elect to come into the city, Mobile will become the state’s second-largest city, with a population of 213,000. Only Huntsville’s 215,000 will be larger.
