By Scott Johnson

A 2021 traffic stop led to a 60-month prison sentence for a 22-year-old Mobile man found with a stolen firearm, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

District Judge Terry Moorer recently ordered Tyrek Keyon Riley – who has a felony record in Mobile County – to serve five years in federal prison with three years of supervised release for possessing a .380-caliber pistol previously reported stolen in Mississippi.

