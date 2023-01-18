A 2021 traffic stop led to a 60-month prison sentence for a 22-year-old Mobile man found with a stolen firearm, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
District Judge Terry Moorer recently ordered Tyrek Keyon Riley – who has a felony record in Mobile County – to serve five years in federal prison with three years of supervised release for possessing a .380-caliber pistol previously reported stolen in Mississippi.
Mobile police officers pulled Riley over in June 2021, and discovered “the odor of marijuana” and a “suspected [container of] codeine syrup in plain view” in his car.
When Riley opened his glovebox to grab the car’s registration, officers saw the loaded gun inside. They then detained Riley and searched the vehicle.
“Inside the car, officers found the pistol, a baby bottle containing suspected codeine syrup, 13 packages of suspected spice, a digital scale and several individually packaged bags of marijuana weighing 120.52 grams in total,” the release reads.
Riley told police in an interview he sold drugs and found the weapon on a Mississippi street.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case with the Mobile Police Department.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
