Physical copies of the Mobile Press-Register will no longer be available after Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
In a statement published Thursday morning, Alabama Media Group announced it will be shifting to an all-digital platform, ending the printing of its four newspapers: the Press-Register, The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mississippi Press.
The company — which is officially known as Advanced Media LLC and operates chiefly through its website, AL.com — is already the largest digital news company in Alabama. The company also operates The Alabama Education Lab, This is Alabama, People of Alabama. The metros of Mobile, Birmingham and Huntsville will still be able to access a seven-day-a-week local e-edition, called The Lede.
“We remain deeply committed to serving our local communities and are producing high-quality journalism and reaching more people than ever before,” said Tom Bates, president of Alabama Media Group.
“At the same time, we’re adjusting to how Alabama readers want their information today, which increasingly is on a mobile device, not in a printed newspaper.”
The move will result in Lagniappe and The Call News in Citronelle being the only print newspapers serving Mobile County.
This decision will result in the closure of the Press-Register production facility in Mobile and impact some local production, circulation, and advertising employees. The Mobile Press-Register building at the corner of Water and Beauregard streets was sold to Adams Street Property LLC in April. Gulf Distributing will take occupancy of the building once Advance vacates the property.
“Local news reporting is alive and well in Alabama. Our newsroom is larger today than it was five years ago – and will be larger next year than it is today,” Bates said. “Our mission is the same, but the business model is changing. Fortunately, as our audience has moved online, so have the majority of our ad clients, which has set us up well for the future.”
