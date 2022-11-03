Press Register
BY SCOTT JOHNSON

Physical copies of the Mobile Press-Register will no longer be available after Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

In a statement published Thursday morning, Alabama Media Group announced it will be shifting to an all-digital platform, ending the printing of its four newspapers: the Press-Register, The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mississippi Press.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.