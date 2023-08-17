Baldwin County High School

Baldwin County High School in Bay Minette

 Google Maps 2023

One high school student was airlifted to a hospital and another was arrested by Bay Minette Police after a fight at Baldwin County High School on Wednesday, according to a statement from Baldwin County Schools.

Baldwin County High School Principal Richard Paul did not explain why the students fought each other in an email he wrote to parents on Wednesday, but said the school called “a soft lockdown” while a medical helicopter landed to transport one student to a local hospital.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.