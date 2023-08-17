One high school student was airlifted to a hospital and another was arrested by Bay Minette Police after a fight at Baldwin County High School on Wednesday, according to a statement from Baldwin County Schools.
Baldwin County High School Principal Richard Paul did not explain why the students fought each other in an email he wrote to parents on Wednesday, but said the school called “a soft lockdown” while a medical helicopter landed to transport one student to a local hospital.
The students did not use weapons on each other, Baldwin County Schools spokeswoman Chasity Riddick said.
Writing on Facebook, an uncle of the male student who received medical attention after the incident said his nephew is still in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon, but in stable condition.
Bookie Scott wrote his nephew intervened when a 17-year-old male student allegedly attempted to attack a female student. The young woman had been attacked by the male student before, Scott wrote.
Paul told parents they should make time to talk to their school-age children about their “people skills,” adding “nothing about what kids are going through today is the same as it was when we were in school.”
“Please share with your children that fights and disruptions such as this will not be tolerated,” Paul wrote. “Students who cause problems and/or harm to others will not be tolerated.”
