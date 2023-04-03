Annexation of areas of West Mobile into the city would result in millions of dollars of additional revenue, according to a study by PFM Financial.
The study, released this morning, took information from the city’s current four annexation study areas and analyzed the financial impacts, both positive and negative, to come up with an idea of what impact growing the city could have on its bottomline.
"We appreciate the work PFM's team put into this report, which we believe clearly shows that inviting communities in West Mobile to join the City of Mobile would benefit all Mobilians as well as the residents of those communities," Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement. "We look forward to working with City Councilors in the coming weeks to find a proposed annexation area that everyone can support."
In comments to the media, Stimpson said his office has been working on this annexation plan for 12 months. He called it “well thought out” and “broadly vetted.”
The four study groups, labeled as A, B, C, and D, all result in bringing the city’s population over 200,000. However, each has a different impact on Black voting power in the city. While bringing in the largest number of people, Map “A” would bring the city’s demographics to nearly even between Black and White voters. Whereas Map “D” would have the least significant impact on demographics.
Stimpson spoke about the importance of reaching the 200,000 population threshold, especially when it comes to federal funding, like the American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA]. Stimpson told reporters if councilors had approved annexation in 2019, the PFM study supports that the city would’ve brought in millions more than it did.
“Being a city larger than 200,000 is extremely important,” he said. “You have more direct control over federal funds because you don’t need to rely on the county or the state. You also have more opportunities for grants.”
Currently, the city is managing more than $100 million in grant funds, Stimpson said. While not all of those grants follow the population threshold, a “significant” number do, he said.
In addition to the grant opportunities, the study shows the city can bring in additional tax revenue from annexation, while also balancing the city’s majority Black status and keeping four Black-majority council districts out of seven total.
The city could bring in as much as $8.4 million and as little as $6.9 million in sales tax revenue in the first year after annexation takes place. The largest revenue would come from the Mobile City Council allowing residents in study Map “A” to choose to join the city through a referendum.
The $8.4 million figure relies on a revenue growth of about 5 percent, the study states. Assuming local sales tax revenue does not follow its historical average of a 6-percent increase over the last five years, PFM also provided a low-end projection. Even given the low-end projection, the city would still bring in positive revenue of about $8.4 million.
Given the same scenarios as Map “A,” the Map “D” study area would bring in between $6.9 million and $7.1 million within the first year of annexation.
The numbers increase from there. By year 10, the PFM study shows that revenues from “A” would increase to between $10.8 million and $13.1 million. In group “D” revenue would increase by year 10 to between $9.1 million and $11 million.
Revenue from business license fees would decrease initially after annexation of all areas, according to the study, because of the way the state calculates the fees for the first five years.
The city would lose roughly $400,000 per year for the first five years before eclipsing historical business license revenue totals afterward.
Business license revenue in year 6 could increase by as much as $250,000 depending on which area the council chooses to allow to vote. By year 10, business license revenue is expected to eclipse historical patterns for every study area, aside from “D,” the report shows.
The city would also see additional revenue through property taxes, although state law prohibits the additional city tax from taking effect for the first five years. In year 6, the city could benefit by between $1.2 million in additional revenue from property tax to $2 million, based upon which study area is chosen and whether there is substantial revenue growth.
The city can expect to pay between $2.6 million and $3.3 million in capital public service and garbage equipment for the new residents if annexation moves forward, according to the report.
Costs for public safety, including police and fire coverage, aren’t expected to change much, according to the report. The city already provides police service to the vast majority of the areas under consideration for annexation and expects that no new vehicles or staff will be needed for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.
Without annexation, the city’s population would continue to decline, as it has over the last six decades, Stimpson said. The study backs this up.
Without allowing in additional residents through the growth of the city’s borders, Mobile will continue to lose population at a rate of 4.14 percent over the next seven years. The city’s population would drop to 179,305 by 2030.
At the same time, the areas being considered for annexation have increased their populations at a rate of between 13.2 percent and 14.6 percent. However, if the council chooses map “D” as its area of choice for annexation, the city would be back below the 200,000 threshold by 2030. Stimpson hopes the council will choose annexation area “A,” which, he said, would give the city the resources it needs and a six to seven year timeframe to build the city back from within and eventually grow the population organically.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
