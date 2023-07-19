Best Mobilian Right Now - 12

UMS-Wright Athletic Director-Head Coach Terry Curtis (Photo by Tommy Hicks)

It has been another successful season for the UMS-Wright athletic program. Then again, that’s pretty much been the norm for the past few years. And once again, UMS has been selected as the 2023 Nappie winner as the Best Overall Private School Athletic Program in Mobile County.

Use this past season as an example. UMS teams won Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state championships in Class 6A boys’ golf, Class 1A-5A girls’ swimming and Class 4A-5A girls’ tennis. Charles Perry was the individual state champion in boys’ Class 6A cross country, Frances Brown was the girls’ golf state champion in Class 7A and Sarah Ladd was the girls’ tennis state champion in No. 1 singles in Class 4A-5A and she teamed with Carol Murray to win the No. 2 doubles state title as well.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

