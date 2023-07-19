It has been another successful season for the UMS-Wright athletic program. Then again, that’s pretty much been the norm for the past few years. And once again, UMS has been selected as the 2023 Nappie winner as the Best Overall Private School Athletic Program in Mobile County.
Use this past season as an example. UMS teams won Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state championships in Class 6A boys’ golf, Class 1A-5A girls’ swimming and Class 4A-5A girls’ tennis. Charles Perry was the individual state champion in boys’ Class 6A cross country, Frances Brown was the girls’ golf state champion in Class 7A and Sarah Ladd was the girls’ tennis state champion in No. 1 singles in Class 4A-5A and she teamed with Carol Murray to win the No. 2 doubles state title as well.
The girls’ basketball team reached the Class 4A Final Four, the baseball team finished No. 2 in the state in Class 4A, the boys’ basketball team reached the sub-regional semifinals, the football team was 12-1, losing its only game of the year in the state quarterfinals and the girls’ golf team reached the state Final Four.
The program was also represented well by other sports during the year, and as previously noted, did so in several classifications. Generally a Class 4A program, because of continued success some UMS programs have been moved by the AHSAA to a higher classification based on the organization’s competitive balance formula. As such, the Bulldogs compete from Class 4A to Class 7A, with 7A being the highest classification.
“We’ve got some things that we can always improve on, but I’m very proud of all of our coaches,” athletics director and head football coach Terry Curtis said. “All of them are very conscientious and work hard. Two years ago we hired a new boys’ soccer coach and this year we hired a new girls’ soccer coach that I think is going to do a great job. Our basketball programs are in good shape, our baseball program made the Final Four, our girls’ tennis won the state, our girls’ swimming won the state, our boys’ golf won the state and our track program is up in [Class] 6A. Just our overall program, with the competitive balance [formula employed] and having to play [up a classification or higher] and still competing like we do, it’s a credit to our school and our community and our kids.”
Curtis, who was selected the Nappie winner as Best High School Football Coach in Mobile and Baldwin counties, said he believes the key to success is in the overall approach the school takes in the operation of the program.
“I think it’s the deal of not worrying about everybody else and developing our kids,” he said. “We have a great YDL, our youth development program, for all our sports and intramural programs and we get them started at an early age playing a sport. By the time they get to middle school or ninth or 10th grades, they’ve kind of decided what their specialty is going to be and about all of our kids play more than one sport, and that’s important to us.”
As to his being named the top football coach, Curtis said, “In all honesty, it’s very gratifying and very humbling to have this voted by people from all schools and all socioeconomic areas. To get that, it’s a big honor. It’s not just your peers, it’s all the people of Mobile and Baldwin counties. I guess that’s the most satisfying thing about it.”
