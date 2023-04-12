A staple of downtown Mobile many argue was part of its rejuvenation, the Crescent Theater has closed and this time it appears to be for good.
Theater owner Max Morey said he was in the process of moving the equipment out of the building with plans to sell it.
“I am cleaning it out,” he said in a phone interview. “I’m going to be trying to sell the content online later this week or maybe next.”
The theater opened almost 15 years ago in 2008 and helped bring about a vibrancy to downtown that hadn’t been there in years.
“We filled a void,” Morey said. “Thirty restaurants have opened downtown since we opened. Other than bars and restaurants, the Saenger and the Exploreum, of course, we were the only entertainment venue downtown for a long time. Seven days a week, two shows a day; that’s what we were.”
The theater has closed temporarily before and fundraisers have been used in the past to keep the doors open. Morey called the money needed to keep the theater open a “pittance.”
“It’s such a tragedy,” he said. “If anyone wants the theater, it’s free. Just give us jobs; anything to make it work. All thriving metropolises all over the country have a downtown movie theater. We’re losing ours when we shouldn’t be.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
