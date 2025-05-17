Good morning!
Boating and swimming season is well underway, so it’s the perfect time to start thinking about the millions of gallons of untreated sewage flowing into area waterways every time it rains really hard.
This is such a part of life in our area that we hardly notice anymore when half a million gallons of sewage here or a million gallons there flow into area waterways after a big rain. But what’s happened in Prichard in the past month did catch my attention.
Prichard — Slogan: “Home of the Nation’s Most Dysfunctional Water and Sewer System” — has been dumping poop into local waterways in epic fashion lately. Honestly, it happens so much it’s hard to keep up with.
We ran a story last week about a 4.5 million gallon sewage overflow into local waterways — including Three Mile Creek — between May 9 - 11, which prompted an alert reader to write to me and say something along the lines of “So that’s almost 10 million gallons of sewage Prichard has dumped in the past month or so.”
I went back and checked, and by golly, my sewage-alert reader was correct. On April 6 - 8, Prichard had about 3.75 million gallons of untreated sewage overflow into area waterways. On April 1, Prichard reported about 1.5 million gallons of untreated sewage had overflowed. If you’re keeping track at home, that’s a total of roughly 9.75 million gallons of poop flowing into local waterways from one of the nation’s most dysfunctional water and sewer boards since the beginning of April.
With this much raw sewage dumping into area creeks and streams, it’s only a matter of time before Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. shows up to swim in it with his grandkids while shirtless and wearing blue jeans.
(OK, I know you’re not supposed to explain jokes, but I made this one online and offended some RFK lovers. Apparently RFK recently took his grandkids swimming in a bacteria- and sewage-tainted creek. If people from both sides of the political canyon can’t at least laugh at that, we may be doomed.)
While it’s easy to focus on the allegations of massive fraud and misuse of funds at the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board over the past several years due to the flashiness of its former director Nia Bradley allegedly using water board money to buy tons of handbags and other designer products, the issues created by this broken water and sewer system affect us all. As you know, things tend to flow downstream.
The court-appointed receiver of the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board John Young addressed this issue after that first overflow in April, saying the system needs $400 million to repair its damaged, outdated pipes and equipment.
“I've never seen that kind of capital need on a 10,000-customer system. That’s only because of not spending any money for decades and decades and decades,” he said at a public meeting following that relatively quaint 1.3 million gallon spill at the beginning of April. “The big focus right now is going to be trying to come up with the grant funding to get the money we need to do some of the 400 million in projects.”
Young went on to push the concept of Mobile Area Water and Sewer Systems (MAWSS) taking Prichard over, but there’s definitely some controversy attached to that solution. Would the rest of MAWSS’ customers end up footing the bill to fix Prichard’s jacked-up system? I can definitively say that’s not a popular concept in Mobile.
Still, Prichard’s broken system doesn’t exist in isolation. Those massive sewage spills affect all of us. Is the problem too big for MAWSS to fix? It may well be. I’ve long thought the state really should move in and take this mess over. There will be “pain” for everyone, but if it’s spread across the entire state, it will be negligible.
Something needs to be done. Three- and four-million-gallon spills can’t become so much the norm that we no longer notice them unless Bobby Kennedy’s “Wet Blue Jeans and Sewage Tour” makes a swing through town.
Blasted
The Alabama Legislature took a verbal pounding from a panel of three judges this past week for willfully refusing to redraw Congressional lines in the state so two of the seven districts would be racially balanced in a way that would give Black candidates a better chance of being elected.
The panel, composed of two U.S. District Court judges and a circuit court judge, verbally body slammed the legislature for its basic refusal to add another Black opportunity district after being ordered to do so in 2023 after losing a U.S. Supreme Court case two years earlier that found the legislature’s efforts to redraw Congressional lines violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Alabama lawmakers took a very poor legal tack when even after losing Allen v. Milligan, they decided to draw another map that didn’t meet the court’s requirements. There were some legislative leaders who tried to do just that, but the process was clearly hijacked by those who ultimately decided not to satisfy the order. They appear to have gotten pretty bad legal advice and our own gallivanting Attorney General, Steve Marshall, adopted a pugnacious approach that ended up with the court-designed map we have now that split Mobile in half, led to the election of Shomari Figures in District 2 and ended up pitting Barry Moore and Jerry Carl against one another for District 1.
But the legislature’s failure here may have more effects on the state. In ripping legislators for their recalcitrance in following judicial orders, the judges this week also agreed to a hearing to determine whether Alabama may have to turn back the clock and go back to the “pre-clearance” requirements the Voting Rights Act placed on Southern states in the ‘60s. That essentially means the state has to have any changes to Congressional districts approved by the Justice Department. Alabama was under pre-clearance until 2020.
We could be turning the clock back thanks to some bad decisions in the legislature.
