Good morning!
I’m not sure if I’ve ever LOLed before while reading a court document, but Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Wes Pipes’ scalding hot denial of former Bayou La Batre Housing Authority Director Virginia Huddleston’s and her husband Darryl Wilson’s countersuit attempting to still get nearly $4.2 million from the most lopsided contract in the history of contracts had me on the floor.
The judge’s astonishment at the audacity of the contract Huddleston and her hubby negotiated with the BLBHA is palpable.
Pipes is presiding over the Housing Authority’s lawsuit against Huddleston, Wilson and the BLBHA board members who signed off on this debacle. The current board is trying to claw back some of the money the old board gave to Huddleston and Wilson prior to them resigning and ultimately being criminally investigated. The criminal prosecution eventually fizzled out and was dropped for reasons that really never made much sense to me.
But this civil suit provided the never-say-die Huddleston yet another opportunity to try to extract millions in retirement money the board promised her and Wilson. Her efforts earned the legal equivalent of a WWE wrestler not only coming off the top rope to KO an opponent, but then tossing his comatose body onto the concrete floor next to the ring.
To say the judge was unimpressed with Huddleston’s arguments that she deserved millions for seven years of service at the housing authority is an understatement.
This bizarre saga began in 2019, when Huddleston and the housing authority board got together and cooked up a bizarre plan to sell the one and only piece of property the BLBHA owned and operated in order to then give Huddleston and Wilson a lump sum retirement payment totaling $4.2 million. Oddly, that’s what the property appraised for, although there was allegedly a party interested in paying more than $6 million.
The story is so long and sordid, I could probably write 10,000 words on it. Pipes did an excellent job of summing things up in his order.
“Huddleston and Wilson worked for the Authority for approximately seven years, during which time their employment terms grew better and more generous until they became outrageous,” Pipes wrote. “At their behest, their pay, benefits and working conditions constantly changed to their advantage. No request was turned down. From 2013 to 2020 they went from earning $69,000 and $31,200 respectively to earning $120,000 and $80,000 respectively, taking more than half the total days of the year off, being required to only work six hours on the days they did work, and being handed a cash retirement package worth millions that is coincidentally equal to the total appraised value of the Authority’s only asset.”
The judge actually took the time to add up all of the time off the housing authority had built into their contracts.
“Alltold, when the 14 federal, state, and local holidays are added to the 12 sick days, 24 personal days, 15 vacation days, and 52 weekly half days (24 total days), Huddleston and Wilson were entitled to 89 days off a year, not counting the 104 Saturdays and Sundays. Thus, they were required to work 172 days a year, or stated differently, a little less than half the days in a year,” he wrote.
He also went to the trouble of working up how long it would take for someone to accrue such a large amount of retirement money under normal circumstances.
“Using any number of available retirement calculators (such as www.baldin.com), a traditional IRA with $15,000 annual contributions growing at 8% annually would take 33 years to reach this level. A traditional 401k receiving monthly contributions of $1,500 and growing at 8% would take 31.3 years to reach this level. Under the Alabama Employees’ Retirement System (ERS) Tier 2 plan (for anyone hired after January 1, 2013), lifetime retirement benefits are calculated using a defined formula based on 1.65% of average Final Salary for each year of creditable service, capped at 80% of Final Salary (the five highest years of the last ten years of service). There is a minimum requirement of 10 years to vest into the plan. It takes 48.5 years to maximize benefits to 80% under the plan. For example, a 30-year employee will receive a benefit percentage of 49.5%, or roughly half his Final Salary. If that employee has an average Final Salary of $120,000, he will receive $59,400 in annual retirement benefits,” Pipes wrote.
He described the agreement between Huddleston, Wilson and the board as an “unconscionable contract,” one into which “no man in his sense and not under delusion would make on the one hand, and as no honest and fair man would accept on the other.”
The order also includes some of Huddleston’s deposition, which reads like the fever dream of a world-class gaslighter. Asked if she knew of any other housing board with a comparable retirement plan, she ranted about how different BLBHA was than anywhere else in the U.S., and about the unnamed forces arrayed against her each and every day (or half-day) that she had to fight against to keep the authority going.
“So do I believe that these are reasonable? Absolutely. Who you're going to compare them to? I don't have a clue and I don’t care. I know my worth and I earned every penny of it,” she said.
Pipes clearly thought her contributions were worth much closer to a penny than to the millions she wanted.
He also detailed how Huddleston and Wison, after negotiating this crazy contract, then tallied up all their mountains of time off and left, never to return.
“At the July 9, 2020, Board meeting Huddleston and Wilson informed the Board they would be using their accumulated personal, sick and vacation days and the Safe Harbor office would be closed until September 30, 2020, the last day of the October 1, 2019, contract. On September 11, 2020, they each submitted letters of resignation. They did not work most of July or any of August or September 2020 and never returned. This suit was filed on December 14, 2020,” he wrote.
Pipes’ most succinct assessment of the entire debacle was thus: “This payout is a windfall of epic proportions. It is the attempted fleecing of public money from a public authority with the apparent consent of the very Board appointed to protect it.” And he closed it out writing, “There is substantial evidence of gross negligence on their part and that of the other Board members.”
Huddleston is still probably saying, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance.”
If there’s anything that comes from this lawsuit, I pray it is this: For the love of God, someone please explain why the old BLBHA board ever went along with any of this. Was it hypnosis? I can’t imagine any group of even below-average IQ people going along with such an outlandish payout, not to mention the series of perks and salary improvements they OKed over the years.
We have never gotten anywhere near an answer to that question. I’d love to hear one.
Crazy from the heat
If there’s any opportunity to have the American Psychiatric Association schedule a convention in Orange Beach, now would be the time. There should be mental health professionals parachuting into “The Bubble” by the planeload right now, if Tuesday night’s City Council meeting is any indication of the level of emotional distress there.
The meeting again devolved into anger and accusations. Mayor Tony Kennon once again threatened to have someone tossed from the meeting. Last time it was a city councilman. This time it was the husband of a city councilwoman.
The fireworks started when a local private investigator, Wendy Pickering, stood up to address the council and started trying to convince the councilors they shouldn’t release the infamous body camera footage of Kennon talking to the cops from behind the door of an office in the Coastal Resources Building around 1 a.m. on Labor Day 2024. OBPD was there after a 911 caller reported seeing a “butt-naked” man punching a woman in the face and screaming at her on the balcony of the city-owned building.
When the cops arrived and knocked on the office door, Kennon responded, quickly backing the officers down. They ended up leaving without talking to his wife, who the mayor claimed was in the office with him, but who never uttered a word.
Although Lagniappe obtained audio of the encounter and made it public last year, the video has never been released. Orange Beach attorney/citizen journalist/social media blogger C.C. Dixon-Moreno filed a federal suit last year to have the video released, and council members discussing doing just that during executive sessions appears to have created a Grand Canyon-sized rift between those governing the beachside town.
As we’ve reported, three of those councilors filed an ethics complaint with the Alabama Ethics Commission against Kennon in May, and he has since stopped attending any executive sessions.
But things are getting wilder still.
Pickering’s bizarre plea that the city not make the video public gave way to her claiming that Councilwoman Ginger Harrelson had been lying about her investigating council members. That led to Hunter Harrelson calling Pickering a liar from the audience and eventually rushing to the microphone to pointedly ask Kennon whether he’d ever met with a private investigator. That got Kennon all “bowed-up” for a second, but most of the evening he attempted to play the role of the poor soul caught unawares in the maelstrom.
At some points, the fist-fighting mayor seemed near tears and, as always, professed to being the victim of outside forces at work to destroy his beloved Bubble.
“It seems like this city has become a circus, and I didn't bring the circus to town,” he said. “It just seems that there's people that are trying to destroy us from within, constantly stirring up dissent and chaotic emotions.”
It’s fascinating that Kennon is still capable of pretending he plays no role in any of this upheaval. Sure, when the 911 call was made public last summer, he immediately dismissed it as political garbage, but then finally admitted he and his wife were actually at the building that night once the audio was released. His story changes all the time.
Tuesday night, Kennon and the council sounded like a support group. They all bemoaned the scandal tearing the city apart, but nobody said the quiet part out loud — that regardless of the financial successes that have taken place during his time in office, it is Kennon’s repeated abuses of his position and bad personal behavior that are behind all of this.
He heaped much of the blame on social media — indirectly calling out Dixon-Moreno’s round-the-clock harangues against him and most of the councilors. While I can agree her near hourly rants must be a lot for Tony, he has provided plenty of fodder for whatever criticism comes his way.
He could do the city a favor and resign and I imagine much of the turbulence would go with him, but I’m not holding my breath. In the meantime, the elected officials running Orange Beach appear to be in need of some group counseling.
Even more emotional distress
To give you a further example of how kooky things are in OB, following Tuesday night’s meeting, Lagniappe reporter Grant McLaughlin sent a message to Wendy Pickering trying to get to the bottom of the allegations that she had been hired to investigate members of the City Council. That’s pretty standard reporter practice — following up on the story.
For some reason, though, Pickering posted Grant’s message to her Facebook page. That was strange enough, but shortly after midnight Grant also received a text message from C.C. Dixon-Moreno blasting him for attempting to contact Pickering and threatening legal action against Lagniappe if that led to us publishing any of the alleged defamatory statements that caused her to sue Pickering.
“Reaching out for quotes from defendants in defamation STEMMING from my federal lawsuit against Tony Kennon and the City is certainly an interesting choice,” she wrote. “Please note that if her defamation against me is redistributed in any way by Lagniappe Daily or Something Extra Publishing, I will pursue it to the fullest extent of the law. Good luck!”
Dixon-Moreno has been whining on our FB page lately about not getting the credit or mentions she thinks she deserves in our stories about Orange Beach. She’s been mentioned repeatedly, but I guess we’re not hitting the specific amount of adulation she needs to feel fulfilled. I’ve just written her off as someone who still hasn’t figured out what all seasoned reporters already know — ain’t nobody going to give you credit for everything you do, or everything you think you did.
But when lawyers — even real estate lawyers — start yapping about suing us or pressure our reporters regarding who they can and can’t talk to, that’s a quick way to get my attention. Even though I’ve learned over time that most attorneys don’t appear to have even walked past a media law class, many definitely attended the 300-level course on issuing baseless threats.
I honestly wasn’t familiar with what Pickering allegedly said about Dixon-Moreno to prompt a defamation lawsuit, but since we were warned she would come after us legally if any of it ended up in print, I figured I’d better educate myself. Fortunately, her lawsuit is available on Alacourt, which is convenient. I mean, she’s the one who entered it all neatly into the public record, right? CC’s all about public records.
Me too.
Her complaint against Pickering, filed on Aug. 29, 2025, includes the following:
Defendant has published false and malicious statements accusing Plaintiff of:
Committing felony election interference;
Being an “inept attorney” and unfit to practice law;
Being “creepy” for working as a real estate attorney and relocating to Orange Beach;
Engaging in the unauthorized practice of law in Alabama;
Being tied to child predators;
Facing “several lawsuits” and “loss of her license”;
Defendant has directly attacked Plaintiff’s professional integrity by calling her a “nut case” and “unhinged,” and accusing her of “cozying up” to others to obtain insider information;
Defendant has harassed and threatened Plaintiff by stating that “karma is a bitch” and that Plaintiff would “get what is coming”;
Defendant has mocked Plaintiff as “the TikTok girl” and boasted of compiling “dossiers” and making records requests across multiple states to target Plaintiff;
Defendant has attacked Plaintiff’s supporters, accusing them of “election interference” simply for supporting Plaintiff;
On or about August 23, 2025, Defendant escalated by falsely stating that Plaintiff “has been reported for election interference’ and disparaged her as a ‘huge liberal out of Mississippi.”
Dixon-Moreno’s complaint goes on to say she has suffered “severe reputational harm as an attorney,” “Emotional distress, humiliation, and mental anguish,” “Interference with professional and client relationships” and “Economic losses and diminished goodwill.” She did not offer any specific details in her complaint as to how all of this distress and harm had manifested itself in her mind or checking account, though.
Honestly, most of this “defamation” seems like a regular day at the office for a working journalist, and the accompanying copies of the offending social media posts read like the standard back and forth garbage social media warriors engage in constantly. If we filed suit every time some idiot accuses us of being fake news, inept journalists or claims we’re paid off by George Soros or the Koch Brothers, I wouldn’t have time to write this wonderful column each week.
Just in the last month, for instance, the GOP nominee for governor has falsely accused Lagniappe several times of intentionally breaking the law in releasing his improperly redacted tax returns. That's a defamatory lie, but we’re not planning to sue him for libel.
Getting called names and having people attack your motives, skills and qualifications just comes with the territory when you’re trying to expose corruption. Corrupt people tend to have corrupt and scummy friends.
But some people are more fragile than others, I suppose. (Fingernail paint emoji.)
Dixon-Moreno’s complaint says she’s seeking “$150,000 for reputational harm, humiliation, and emotional distress,” punitive damages of up to $500,000 and Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress damages of up to $400,000. (Dang, it sounds like Pickering really did quite a number on C.C.’s emotions!)
All told, C.C. wants — cue Dr. Evil voice — 1 million dollars! Holy cow! It’s going to take an Oscar-winning courtroom performance to get that kind of money for social media comments from an Orange Beach private eye.
Assuming the case even makes it to trial, I can’t imagine much of this sticking, especially since Dixon-Moreno will almost certainly be labeled a “public figure” by the court as she has inserted herself into the public debate in epic fashion over the past year, which makes it much harder to collect. But it would be worth breaking out a bowl of popcorn to watch Dixon-Moreno tell the court about her thousands of dollars worth of mental anguish at being called “TikTok girl,” “creepy” or “unhinged.”
Break out the tissues!
Court records show Dixon-Moreno also filed another defamation suit against Angie and Layne Lueckenmeyer the same day as she did against Pickering. She’s only asking for $500,000 in this one. I guess they didn’t call her “TikTok girl.” The complaint is filled with the same kinds of what I would consider trivial slights, especially for someone who posts up on social media all day. Insults are the love language of social media, right? You can’t expect to sling it out all day and get nothing back.
For the record, I’ve been all for Dixon-Moreno’s federal suit against Orange Beach to try to gain access to that police body cam footage. If she gets a federal judge to agree, it could change the way those records are handled. As for the rest of her schtick, I can see the entertainment value if you’re sick of Tony Kennon’s antics or just like to watch social media fistfights, but I certainly don’t consider what she does journalism and she’s not going to buffalo our reporters into changing their coverage.
It’s convenient for her as an attorney to sue people because it doesn’t cost her anything — right now. Judging from her rudimentary complaints, though, there are attorneys who understand defamation law who would pick their teeth with her bones if she keeps slinging it around the way she is.
She’s going to have to get some thicker skin and stop threatening to legal action against people — or the one newspaper actually investigating what’s happening in Orange Beach — if she wants to have any longevity in the public arena.
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