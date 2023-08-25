Construction of a third bridge spanning the Intracoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores will be allowed to continue after the state’s highest court lifted an injunction issued three months ago.
On Friday, Aug. 25, justices with the Alabama Supreme Court ruled the state has immunity from a lawsuit brought forth by the Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC) against ALDOT Director John Cooper.
“The doctrine of state immunity is rooted in the Alabama Constitution which provides that ‘the State of Alabama shall never be made a defendant in any court of law or equity’,” the ruling reads.
In May, 2023, Montgomery Circuit Court Judge Jimmy Pool claimed Cooper acted in “bad faith” with BCBC over the construction of the new bridge. In turn, Pool ordered a permanent injunction, halting construction.
Now, work will be allowed to move forward as Chief Justice Tom Parker and fellow justices Greg Shaw, Alisa Wise, Will Sellers, Brady Mendheim and Sarah Stewart concurred in the opinion the injunction should be lifted. Justice Greg Cook recused himself.
“The trial court did not have subject-matter jurisdiction over the bad-faith claim that served as the basis of the preliminary injunction,” the ruling reads. “The order entering that injunction is therefore void, and we reverse it.”
Lagniappe reached out to ALDOT and BCBC for comment regarding the ruling.
ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris provided a statement, calling the decision "an important victory" for those along Alabama's coast.
"This is an important victory for Alabama's coastal residents and millions of visitors to our state," the statement reads. "The need for a new, free bridge is obvious. Not a single justice on the Supreme Court voted to uphold the injunction. The Supreme Court's decision means construction can restart on this project that will help relieve traffic congestion and provide an additional evacuation route. Construction can move forward in the coming weeks."
