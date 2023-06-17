The City of Orange Beach (OBA) is now off the hook for a $3.7 million payout to a local property developer.
On Friday, the Alabama Supreme Court reversed a 2021 decision from a Baldwin County jury which determined building officials with the city discriminated against developer Ian Boles, who was building an eight-bedroom duplex on Perdido Beach Boulevard in 2016.
In the original suit, Boles claimed as construction went along, he asked OBA to perform a routine electrical inspection for a power meter. The city allegedly declined, claiming Boles hadn’t provided a list of subcontractors along with the amount each each was paid — which was a requirement before services like electricity were provided.
Boles claimed he had provided a list of those working on the project but said the city had no legal authority to see how much subcontractors were paid for their work.
OBA officials said the city requires the list and information in order to verify the subcontractors are properly licensed.
In turn, Boles sued the city, claiming he had lost rental income as a result of the delays.
In the 49-page decision on Friday, Justices Greg Shaw, Brady Mendheim Jr., Sarah Stewart and Chief Justice Tom Parker voted to overturn the previous decision. Shaw authored the main opinion, claiming the city had substantive immunity due to its obligation to ensure proper construction regulations were followed.
“Because the city was entitled to substantive immunity, Boles was not entitled to damages,” Shaw wrote. “Accordingly, the trial court erred both in submitting Boles’s damages claims to a jury and in denying the city’s motion seeking a judgment as a matter of law.”
Shaw went on to contend the city was performing due diligence to ensure inspections were done correctly.
“There is no dispute that the purpose of the meter-release inspections was to provide for public health, safety, and welfare,” Shaw wrote. “There was no per se refusal by the City to perform the inspections in these cases. Instead, it just wanted the forms completed.”
Justices Will Sellers, Kelli Wise and Tommy Bryan dissented, with Sellers issuing the minority opinion. Justices Jay Mitchell and Greg Cook recused themselves.
In the opinion, Sellers noted that while OBA now has an ordinance conditioning inspections of subcontractor forms, it was not enacted until 2018 and supported Boles’ argument regarding revealing how much he was paying subcontractors.
“The city has not pointed to any written policy in effect before the ordinance’s enactment that would provide a basis to postpone an inspection, thereby delaying the issuance of a certificate of occupancy,” Sellers wrote.
While he agreed municipalities are entitled to substantive immunity, Sellers wrote he felt as though OBA used its regulations to “punish” Boles under the premise of public health and safety.
“The city’s actions here appear to be using a regulatory scheme that on the surface seems appropriate, but becomes a punishment to prevent a property owner from developing property to its highest and best use,” Sellers wrote. “Rather than regulating public health and safety, the imposition of these regulations became a cudgel to force compliance and an excuse to postpone inspections until the financial penalty of not having a certificate of occupancy became too great and the property owner (Boles) had no recourse but to submit.”
Lagniappe’s attempts to reach Boles for comment regarding the decision were unsuccessful.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
