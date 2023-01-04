Kevin Corcoran has an elevator pitch ready for when people ask him why he and the other members of the Gulf Shores City Schools Board of Education (GSCBOE) think their independent public school system should receive roughly 2.8 percent of a countywide 1-cent sales tax.
“Sales tax is collected in every little burg in the county, including Gulf Shores,” the board president said. “Every public school student benefits from this tax except [students in] Gulf Shores and now Orange Beach. The tax is collected throughout the entire county. Why shouldn’t it benefit public school students throughout the entire county?”
With the Alabama Supreme Court ruling before Christmas that the system does not have a share in the tax created to support public education in Baldwin County, Corcoran, Superintendent Matt Akin and the rest of the board plan to revisit negotiations with county legislators to consider revising the tax with a pro-rata provision for their school system.
A lawsuit filed by Gulf Shores schools and Kelly Walker, a Gulf Shores resident, in September 2021 wanted relief from Alabama State Board of Education Superintendent Eric Mackey, Baldwin County Revenue Commissioner Teddy Faust Jr. and the Baldwin County Commission, and called for sales tax proceeds to either be directed toward the 4-year-old school board or be ruled unconstitutional entirely.
“The plaintiffs contend that the tax proceeds generated by the local-tax act are included in the Foundation Program and can be apportioned to the Gulf Shores Board,” Justice Michael Bolin wrote in an opinion published in December. “However, the plaintiffs have not demonstrated to this Court how the local tax is ‘collected for the purposes of participating in the Foundation Program’ and, therefore, how the proceeds of the local tax are allocable to the Gulf Shores Board.”
The act that established Baldwin County’s 1-cent sales tax is 12 years older than the state act that created the Foundation Program to fund public education across the state, he wrote, declaring it is up to local legislative delegations to rewrite local tax legislation, not the courts.
Regarding Walker’s claim the tax is unconstitutional because she and other Gulf Shores citizens do not see the money they pay benefit their school system, Bolin wrote that while her claim has some standing, her tax payments are ultimately beneficial because they help fund the Baldwin County Juvenile Court, District Attorney’s Office and the general fund.
“Walker, and the other citizens residing in the Gulf Shores school district, undoubtedly benefit from the allocation of the local-tax proceeds to those other entities because those entities provide services on a countywide basis,” the judge wrote.
Akin said GSCBOE contacted the Baldwin County Legislative Delegation to reconsider the tax after they separated from Baldwin County Public Schools (BCPS) in 2019. The delegation conducted an internal vote, and decided not to propose an amendment to the tax’s language, he said.
The 2021 lawsuit was the only option they thought they had left, Corcoran added.
“We asserted from the very beginning that we felt this was a tax that — like the other education taxes — should be divided pro rata between Baldwin County and Gulf Shores being the only two public school districts in the county,” he said. “We felt this was a very fair request and made it clear why we felt that way.”
The court’s ruling surprised and disappointed them because they felt it was only fair for Gulf Shores schools to receive a share when the city provides roughly 16 percent of the sales tax in the first place, Corcoran said.
“Gulf Shores students benefited from this tax before we separated,” he said. “We just don’t understand why we stopped benefitting from a tax that was meant to support public school students in the county. Why is it because we formed an independent but public school system we weren’t entitled to those benefits any longer?”
Even without the pro rata share of the tax, Gulf Shores schools are operating with a three-month surplus and rank among the top schools in the state according to the latest scores, Corcoran said.
With new members elected to represent Baldwin County in the State Legislature, Akin and Corcoran said they welcome the opportunity to discuss the tax question again and possibly find a solution to what they perceive as an injustice.
“We certainly hope that if they go into the meeting with an open mind and open ears our case makes a lot of sense,” Corcoran said. “They’ve been voted in to serve all the people in their area and Gulf Shores and Orange Beach most certainly fall under that jurisdiction.”
State Sen. Chris Elliott wondered how receptive Baldwin County legislators and school administrators would be after coming through a lawsuit and State Supreme Court appeal process.
He said he told the members of GSCBOE that legal action would make finding a legislative solution more difficult, he was confident the court would defer to the legislature for change and the money and time spent toward the case could make Baldwin County leaders bitter.
“My counsel to Gulf Shores over the years is to wait and be patient and to not pursue this legal action because pursuing this legal action, in my opinion, has hardened feelings,” Elliott, who helped negotiate the school separation, said.
A vote to allocate tax money to Gulf Shores would be a tough vote for county legislators who do not represent the city in their districts, he said. He also does not think BCPS and its new board members are interested in amending the tax.
“Without legislative action, which again I think is going to be much more difficult, I don't see this statute changing,” Elliott said.
He added the issue would also put Orange Beach, which formed its own school system in 2022, in a similar position of having to look for additional revenue outside of action by the State Legislature.
“It makes my job of changing this statute to benefit the people of Gulf Shores infinitely harder if not impossible,” Elliott said. “I don’t see a path where Gulf Shores is going to be successful legislatively or I as their representative am going to be successful legislatively because of the lawsuit.”
