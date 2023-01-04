Gulf Shores Alabama

Welcome Sign For Gulf Shores, Alabama

 By Gabriel Tynes

Kevin Corcoran has an elevator pitch ready for when people ask him why he and the other members of the Gulf Shores City Schools Board of Education (GSCBOE) think their independent public school system should receive roughly 2.8 percent of a countywide 1-cent sales tax.

“Sales tax is collected in every little burg in the county, including Gulf Shores,” the board president said. “Every public school student benefits from this tax except [students in] Gulf Shores and now Orange Beach. The tax is collected throughout the entire county. Why shouldn’t it benefit public school students throughout the entire county?”

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.