A 26-year-old was arrested Thursday after allegedly attempting to kidnap his ex-girlfriend on Monday, according to the Mobile Police Department's overnight recap.
Assault
On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Dauphin Island Parkway in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been cut by a known subject during a verbal altercation at an unknown location. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Thursday, July 20, 2023, at approximately 2:59 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of First Court in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two unoccupied vehicles and two occupied apartments were struck by gunfire. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
On Monday, July 3, 2023, officers responded to the 1000 block of Terrel Road in reference to a kidnapping incident. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been forcefully taken from her residence by her ex-boyfriend, who then forced her into his vehicle. The subject physically assaulted her before she managed to escape from the vehicle.
Today, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, officers executed a search warrant on the 3000 block of Cottage Hill Road and apprehended Tyee Hazwood, 26, in connection with the incident.
