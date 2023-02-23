The identity of a Daphne man accused of killing four of his family members Wednesday night has been released.
Jared Smith-Bracy, 21 of Daphne, was arrested and is being charged with four counts of Capital Murder.
Daphne Police responded to a call of shots fired at around 6:15 Wednesday night at the 120 block of Melanie Loop in the Lake Forest neighborhood where officers discovered four deceased victims.
According to a press release from Daphne PD, Smith-Bracy forcibly entered his home armed with a pistol. Once he got inside the residence, he attacked and killed four victims who were all members of his family. One victim was found inside the home while the other three were located in the backyard.
Police found and arrested Smith-Bracy in a wooded area behind the home. He was then taken to Daphne PD where he was interviewed by detectives and is currently being held at the Baldwin County Jail.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit assisted Daphne Police with the case.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.