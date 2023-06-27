The woman accused of murder and abuse of a corpse was allegedly in a relationship with the man she killed eight years ago.
On Tuesday, April Jonquil Gibbs was arrested on a warrant for charges of intentional murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with the 2015 murder of Larry James Bradford after a grand jury voted to indict her.
Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that Gibbs and Bradford knew each other and alluded to the fact there had been problems between the two prior to the murder.
“There had been some history between the two through the course of their relationship,” Blackwood said. “I think some of that could have gone into it. However, what we do know is that Mr. Bradford was murdered and his remains were abused in some way after the fact and that the evidence was presented to a grand jury that found probable cause that April Gibbs was the person that committed the act that led to his death.”
Bradford had been missing for a week before it was reported to authorities. Following an investigation, Bradford’s remains were found dismembered and scattered throughout the vicinity of Velma Street in Prichard. His remains were then identified through DNA processes.
If convicted, Gibbs faces ten years to life in prison for intentional murder — which could be extended to 20 years to life if a gun is involved, which Blackwood said could potentially come out in the case — and a year and a day up to ten years for the abuse of a corpse charge. She is slated for her first appearance in court in the near future.
Gibbs was taken into custody on Tuesday through a multi-agency effort which included the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Marshals, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Mobile Police Department. The agencies are part of the Blackwood’s office’s task force formed to expedite arrests of defendants deemed dangerous.
“In the past, it could’ve taken months, and at this point it can take us hours, or days to serve these warrants,” Blackwood said. “We identified some cases where the task force, we feel, needs to make an arrest in a short order and they’ve been able to execute those.”
Due to the fact the indictment was labeled as “secret”, Blackwood said he wasn’t able to share details of the investigation with Bradford’s family until Gibbs was arrested today. However, he said he has personally spoken to family members since she was taken into custody to inform them.
For a case deemed cold for almost a decade, Blackwood said the indictment and arrest wouldn’t have been possible without all agencies getting on board.
“This truly was a team effort,” Blackwood said. “Multiple law enforcement agencies, as well as the District Attorney’s office, have been involved with this over a period of years. I have a commitment to let no case slip through the cracks if I’m able to do anything about it and I’m very proud of the team effort so this one didn’t just fall through the cracks.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.