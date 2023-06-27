Keith Blackwood

District Attorney Keith Blackwood speaks at a Wednesday morning press conference.

The woman accused of murder and abuse of a corpse was allegedly in a relationship with the man she killed eight years ago.

On Tuesday, April Jonquil Gibbs was arrested on a warrant for charges of intentional murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with the 2015 murder of Larry James Bradford after a grand jury voted to indict her.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

