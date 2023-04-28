Sidney Rashard Collins, 21,

One suspect charged with the murder of a Mobile 14-year-old will spend roughly six years in federal custody on a separate charge.

On Thursday, April 27, Sidney Rashard Collins, 21, of the Summerville community in Mobile was sentenced to 70 months in prison for possession of an unregistered firearm linked to a May 2022 encounter with police.

