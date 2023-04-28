One suspect charged with the murder of a Mobile 14-year-old will spend roughly six years in federal custody on a separate charge.
On Thursday, April 27, Sidney Rashard Collins, 21, of the Summerville community in Mobile was sentenced to 70 months in prison for possession of an unregistered firearm linked to a May 2022 encounter with police.
U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer imposed a 70-month sentence in Collins’ case, to be followed by three years of supervised release to follow his imprisonment. The maximum sentence he faced was 10 years.
Collins is one of five suspects accused of being involved in the shooting death of 14-year-old Daniel Blackmon in February 2022, while he was outside of his home on Cheshire Drive. Those charges are currently pending before a grand jury.
According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Mobile, in May 2022, Collins got into an altercation with bouncers outside of Club Lure on Dauphin Street when they attempted to search him. Mobile police witnessed the struggle and saw Collins run away from the nightclub and jump over a nearby gate.
When officers chased him, Collins discarded a .40-caliber Glock pistol from his waistband near the Conception Street intersection. Officers eventually detained him after he tripped and fell.
Officers found that the pistol was equipped with an illegal fire-rate conversion device known as a “Glock switch,” which turns a semi-automatic pistol into a legally defined “machine gun.” Automatic firearms can only be possessed by citizens who have registered them with the federal government.
