Mobile Police Department arrest reports for Dec. 29
Attempting to Elude
On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at approximately 11:57 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on the 1000 block of Phillips Lane. The driver refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit that ended on Larkwood Drive, where the subject was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for murder. Joseph Timmons, 19, was arrested.
There was a warrant for Timmons' for the murder of 25-year-old Tristan Michael Bohannon, who was shot and killed in Chickasaw on October 21, 2022. Timmons also has two warrants for first degree robbery for stealing marijuana and money during the incident.
Burglary
On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Old Shell Road in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the homeowner came home and found a male subject sitting inside of a vehicle parked in his driveway. The first subject fled the scene in the vehicle and the second subject assaulted the victim and then fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Attempting to Elude
On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on Dauphin Island Parkway near McVay Drive. The driver refused to stop and led officers on a short pursuit that ended on Brook Avenue where the subject surrendered without further incident. Randy Turner, 32, was arrested.
Attempting to Elude, No pistol Permit, Reckless Endangerment
On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on Dauphin Island Parkway near Halls Mill Road. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped off, leading officers on a pursuit that ended on Cloverdale Drive when the subject exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended. Nicolas Sanders, 28, was arrested.
Stolen Vehicle
On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at approximately 8:03 p.m., officers responded to 300 block of Lexington Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim left her vehicle running in front of her residence while she went inside of her home. When she returned outside, the vehicle was gone. This is an ongoing investigation.
