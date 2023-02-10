Both individuals charged with murder for the shooting death of a 23-year-old at a Prichard gas station remain behind bars as of Friday.
Adrianna Lachae Gossett, 26, of Eight Mile, and Moses Montez Richardson, 22, of the Maryvale community, were arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8, and charged with intentional murder for the death of Destiny Watson.
According to an incident report, Prichard police officers responded to a reported shooting at the Chevron Gas Station on St. Stephens Road Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. Officers found Watson at the scene with gunshot wounds. She was taken to USA Hospital, where she was later declared dead.
A preliminary investigation indicates a Tahoe carrying Gossett and Richardson pulled into the gas station and blocked Watson’s car in. When Watson got out of her car, officials say she was gunned down. Both suspects were arrested after authorities requested information from the public.
Gossett remains in Mobile Metro Jail on a $250,000 bond. Court records indicate Gossett may have been the driver of the Tahoe and there is no evidence she was armed.
Richardson was denied bond during an initial appearance before District Judge George M. Zogby. However, a bond will be revisited during an arraignment hearing on Feb. 15. A probation revocation process has been initiated for Richardson in an unrelated case.
Richardson pleaded guilty in June 2022 to carrying a concealed pistol without a permit and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was released on probation in July 2022.
A candlelight vigil will be held for Watson Sunday, Feb. 12.
