Both individuals charged with murder for the shooting death of a 23-year-old at a Prichard gas station remain behind bars as of Friday.

GOSSETT, ADRIANNA LACHAE.jpeg

GOSSETT, ADRIANNA LACHAE
RICHARDSON, MOSES MONTEZ.jpeg

RICHARDSON, MOSES MONTEZ

Adrianna Lachae Gossett, 26, of Eight Mile, and Moses Montez Richardson, 22, of the Maryvale community, were arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8, and charged with intentional murder for the death of Destiny Watson.

330207873_711979680605215_6599675392586534944_n.jpg

Destiny Watson

