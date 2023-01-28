Two men arrested for a gunfight in a Mobile Walmart self-checkout line are believed to have murdered a 36-year-old man at the Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville, Mississippi.

Karmelo Derks.jpg

Karmelo Cortez Morr Derks, 18
Darius Rowser.jpg

Darrius DeWayne Rowser, 19

On Jan. 12, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles issued a press release identifying Karmelo Cortez Morr Derks, 18 and Darrius DeWayne Rowser, 19, as the key suspects in the murder of Mobile resident Nicholaus Lavon Craig on Sept. 21, 2022.

Nicholaus Lavon Craig

Nicholaus Lavon Craig
I3BHGMWDHRFX5K5BSXIQ6TGYHY.jpeg

Images of the two suspects in the murder of 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig.
X2MJZJX5LVCCLE6TKRERZRO73Y.jpeg

A photo of the Nissan Altima connected to the murder of Nicholaus Lavon Craig.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.