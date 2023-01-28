Two men arrested for a gunfight in a Mobile Walmart self-checkout line are believed to have murdered a 36-year-old man at the Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville, Mississippi.
On Jan. 12, D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles issued a press release identifying Karmelo Cortez Morr Derks, 18 and Darrius DeWayne Rowser, 19, as the key suspects in the murder of Mobile resident Nicholaus Lavon Craig on Sept. 21, 2022.
Officers had responded to the casino around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 21 in response to a report of gunshots and discovered Craig in a Dodge Challenger with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Nobles believes the murder was due to a random robbery attempt.
Local media reports state Craig had been in D’Ibeville to celebrate his birthday with his girlfriend.
Following the incident, authorities’ attention was directed to Alabama when they identified a Nissan Altima at the scene as a vehicle stolen out of Prichard just days before on Sept. 14, 2022. A day after a media push requesting information from the public about the vehicle, Prichard authorities found the Nissan burned at a local apartment complex.
Both Rowser and Derks were identified as the suspects in the case after being apprehended for an unrelated incident at the Beltline Walmart Supercenter on Dec. 27, which left two individuals with non-life-threatening injuries. Both men face charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Rowser is additionally being charged with assault for a shooting on Nov. 27 at the Paparazzi Club in downtown Mobile.
Chief Nobles said identifying the two men was accomplished through “hard work, long hours and pure tenacity” by regional law enforcement collaboration, which included Mobile and Prichard authorities.
Both men will be charged with murder, and holds have been placed on both pending extraditions to Harrison County, Mississippi.
