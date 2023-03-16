Although the temperature might be too frigid for those looking to take a swim, officials with the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) are advising the public to keep their distance from one popular spot.
According to a press release from the MCHD, the public is advised to refrain from swimming in Fowl River due to questionable water quality.
Recent testing at the site revealed higher levels of bacteria which could lead to the potential for an increased risk of illness.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management partners with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) BEACH Act Program to collect and test samples from 25 coastal recreation sites in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.
The increase in bacteria levels stem from the overflow of sewage and treatment facilities due to recent rainstorms.
While all sites are tested once or twice a week at the more popular swimming sites in the summer, all sites are tested at least once a month during the winter months.
Fowl River will be tested again in the coming days to see if bacteria levels are still high. Once bacteria values fall below the required threshold, the advisory will be lifted.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.