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Tariffs placed on foreign goods coming into the United States are pushing up the cost for the city of Fairhope to have its well-known floral displays throughout town. 

During a work session held Monday evening in downtown Fairhope, council members discussed the annual purchase agreement for over $100,000 worth of flowers for Fairhope. 

You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335

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