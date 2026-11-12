Tariffs impact Fairhope flower costs BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 12, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Yellow tulips Provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tariffs placed on foreign goods coming into the United States are pushing up the cost for the city of Fairhope to have its well-known floral displays throughout town. During a work session held Monday evening in downtown Fairhope, council members discussed the annual purchase agreement for over $100,000 worth of flowers for Fairhope. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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E96 }6E96C=2?5D] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmr@F?4:=>2? y@D9F2 v2>>@? E@=5 {28?:2AA6 s2:=J 96 E9@F89E E96 ?@>:?2= :?4C62D6 :D D:>A=J 2 4@DE u2:C9@A6 92D E@ 362C 3642FD6 @7 E96 4:EJ’D 7=@C2= C6AFE2E:@?]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm“xE’D ?@E D@>6E9:?8 H6 2C6 8@:?8 E@ 4FE 324< @?[” 96 D2:5] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmv2>>@? 2=D@ D2:5 E96 4:EJ 2=H2JD EC:65 E@ :56?E:7J G6?5@CD H9@ H@F=5 AC@G:56 2 36EE6C 562= 7@C u2:C9@A6] p44@C5:?8 E@ 286?52 5@4F>6?ED[ E96 AC@4FC6>6?E :D =:DE65 2D 6I6>AE 7C@> 92G:?8 E@ 36 3:5 @FE 3642FD6 E96 7=@H6CD 2C6 4@?D:56C65 DA64:2= 2?5 F?5FA=:423=6 8@@5D]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fairhope, Alabama Flower Cost Tariff Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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