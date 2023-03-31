A new task force created by Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office has secured arrest warrants for three men charged with various crimes related to young victims, it announced Friday.
The task force, made up of officials from the DA’s office, the Mobile Police Department, the Mobile County Sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals, has executed arrest warrants against David Morgucz, charged with 40 counts of child pornography, Brian Philliips, charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12 and Jack Cain, charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy of a victim between the ages of 12 and 16, according to a statement from Blackwood’s office.
This task force was formed to expedite arrests on dangerous defendants who have been secretly indicted, beginning their prosecution in court much sooner than before. The task force will also identify and seek out the most dangerous defendants that are an immediate threat to the community who have active arrest warrants and existing court cases.
“This new task force is one of many things we are doing to make our community safer and hold offenders accountable,” Blackwood said in the statement, “It will have an immediate impact. We are committed to eliminating the backlog of cases in our court system to make justice swift once again.”
MCSO has as many as 40 deputies ready to assist “at any time” with the task force, Sheriff Paul Burch said in the statement.
“Our goal is to remove all violent offenders from our community,” he said in the statement.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
