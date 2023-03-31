Mobile County DA

A new task force created by Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office has secured arrest warrants for three men charged with various crimes related to young victims, it announced Friday.

The task force, made up of officials from the DA’s office, the Mobile Police Department, the Mobile County Sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals, has executed arrest warrants against David Morgucz, charged with 40 counts of child pornography, Brian Philliips, charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12 and Jack Cain, charged with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy of a victim between the ages of 12 and 16, according to a statement from Blackwood’s office.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

