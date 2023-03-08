A bill to designate pregnant spouses as dependents on tax filings, and bills to repeal state abortion laws will soon be up for legislative consideration in Montgomery.
Those in the final three months of pregnancy could qualify as dependents on state income taxes if a bill filed by State Rep. Tracy Estes [R-Winfield] becomes law.
“For all tax years beginning after Dec. 31, 2023, a taxpayer, or spouse of a taxpayer, in her third trimester of pregnancy during the tax year, shall also be considered a dependent for the purposes of this section,” the House Bill 50 reads.
A doctor must sign a form from the Department of Revenue to authorize the tax status. However, the child born from that pregnancy cannot also be claimed as a dependent in the same year.
State Sen. Vivian Davis Figures [D-Mobile] co-sponsored Senate Bill 34 to repeal the Alabama Human Life Protection Act and eliminate felony prosecutions for people who perform abortions.
“This law has been criticized as one of the strictest abortion laws in the country and even religious conservatives have questioned the lack of reasonable exceptions to prohibition,” the bill reads, citing comments from televangelist Pat Robertson and former President Donald Trump that the 2019 law goes too far.
Many people think less of Alabama for passing the law, the bill reads, projecting the state faces “a long and expensive court battle to defend the law” and will use taxpayer money to defend itself.
The bill lists implementing measures to reduce Alabama having the fourth worst infant mortality rate in the nation, and investing in rural healthcare initiatives as better uses for money currently being used to prosecute abortions.
Figures also co-sponsored Senate Bill 35 to introduce exceptions for rape, incest or saving the mother’s life into the state’s abortion law. Similarly, a bill prefiled by State Rep. Chris England [D-Tuscaloosa] would repeal the misdemeanor offense for abortions, miscarriages or premature deliveries.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
