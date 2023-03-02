If you tend to wait until the last minute to file your taxes every year, you may be in for some good luck this season.
According to an update from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), taxpayers in Mobile County will now have until Oct. 16 to file. The deadline was previously postponed to May 15.
Mobile County, along with 12 other counties throughout the state, was designated a “disaster area” by the Federal Emergency Management Agency after severe storms rolled through the area on Jan. 12.
The new deadline affects both individuals and businesses and will also allow for eligible taxpayers to make 2022 contributions to be made to IRSa and health savings accounts.
Quarterly estimated tax payments, originally due on Jan. 17 and April 18 are also extended to the Oct. 16 deadline, meaning taxpayers can skip making their 2022 fourth quarter tax payment and include it in their 2022 return file.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
