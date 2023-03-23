A bill to authorize one-time tax rebates to eligible Alabamians has been filed in the House of Representatives two weeks after Gov. Kay Ivey endorsed them in her State of the State address.
Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, introduced legislation on Tuesday that would pay between $400 and $800 to those who filed an income tax return before Oct. 17, 2022.
“Each qualified taxpayer is entitled to a one-time rebate made for the promotion of the general welfare in the amount based on the qualified taxpayer’s filing status for the taxable year that began Jan. 1, 2021, equal to $400 for single, head of family and married filing separate [or] $800 for married filing joint,” the bill reads.
Funds will be redirected from the state’s Education Trust Fund, for which the legislature appropriated roughly $8.2 billion in 2023. The rebates will go into effect as soon as the bill passes.
“A paycheck does not go as far as it did two years ago,” Ivey said when she called for the rebates in her March 7 speech. “Folks, this is the people’s money, and it’s only right, while still acknowledging we are recording revenues far exceeding normal and sustainable levels, we give a fair share of this money directly back to the people of Alabama.”
