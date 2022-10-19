Joycelyn Davis and Darron Patterson grew up in Africatown, but learned about their families’ role in creating the community in two different ways. Davis said she learned as a child her ancestors came from Africa, bought land from the man who enslaved them and that her family lived on that land for generations after the Civil War.
“It then dawned on me that everybody in this cul-de-sac was related,” Davis said. “I thought everybody lived next door to their aunts and uncles, but that was just our little uniqueness about my family.”
Patterson, on the other hand, said his parents told him nothing about his family’s past, and he did not learn the truth until he was a grown man.
Calling himself “one of those kids whose folks didn’t tell him anything,” he learned in his 40s that his ignorance about his family’s history was his parents’ way of protecting him. Now with the truth in mind, he wants everyone to know how Africatown came to be, a saga he calls “the plight of the 110.”
The truth is their ancestors were among 110 African people stolen from their homes and brought to Mobile because steamboat captain and enslaver Timothy Meaher made a bet he could break a 52-year-old federal law banning the importation of people for slavery and get away with it, according to journalist Ben Raines in his 2022 book, “The Last Slave Ship.”
Clotilda, the schooner that carried them across the Atlantic for two months, was burned and sunk after its crew unloaded the human cargo in the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta in July 1860. The Africans worked as slaves for Meaher, his brothers and other plantation-owning families until the Civil War ended their bondage in 1865. Because Meaher would not allow the Africans to return home when they asked, they purchased land from him and made their homes north of downtown Mobile.
The federal government investigated Meaher and Clotilda’s captain, William Foster, but no punishment materialized other than charging Foster a $1,000 fine for a customs violation. Clotilda, the evidence of their crime, was burned and ultimately buried beneath heavy mud and water, and the enslaved Africans were carefully concealed.
While the evidence of the last slave ship to dock in the United States was hidden, the story lived on through the generations, told as a myth by some and as a founding narrative by the people displaced.
“Clotilda was supposed to be a secret. It was supposed to not even exist,” Patterson said.
The secret was proved true when Raines and a diving team of archaeologists and historians found the ship’s remains in 2018. A story people in Africatown told through the years to preserve their shared history was now being told to people around the country and the world in articles, television specials and documentaries.
The latest rendition of the Africatown story, coming out on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 21, is a documentary by Mobile native Margaret Brown called “Descendant,” an almost two-hour-long look at how the community keeps the story of their ancestors alive, despite years of detrimental industrial development and civic neglect. Higher Ground, the production company owned by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, is distributing the film.
“I contend Clotilda and the movie [are] going to shine a major spotlight on Mobile, Alabama,” Patterson said, “and I don’t know how people are going to deal with it. But I'm going to be right there listening and watching and doing what I can to be the guy who helps make sure you never ever forget the plight of the 110 — the 110 souls on that ship.”
For he and Davis, who are both former officers of the Clotilda Descendants Association, keeping the story alive helps keep the community alive, informing them of their shared past overcoming adversity and motivating them forward.
“The community is still thriving in their own way,” Davis said. “The story still continues through all of us. We’re still fighting environmental issues, zoning issues, litter issues, all of the above. The spirit of the ancestors is still alive in all of us, and we continue the fight in Africatown.”
TELLING THE PAST
Because many of the Africans Meaher enslaved lived into the 20th century, Raines said many journalists and researchers recorded their memories of home and chronicled their lives in America in columns and books. He said these accounts are unique because many of the people enslaved by the time Clotilda docked in 1860 had been born in the U.S. and had no experience of the transatlantic journey or what life was like in Africa.
“For most people whose ancestors were enslaved, their personal history begins, at the earliest, at the plantation where their forebears were enslaved,” Raines said. “They don’t know anything prior to that, and we’re talking about millions and millions of American families, and millions of families around the world who only know that their ancestors were stolen and dumped off in another country.”
Raines was working as a journalist when he helped find Clotilda three years ago. He said he did not fully understand what the ship meant to the people of Africatown until he saw how they responded when the first ship he found in January 2018 was determined not to be the Clotilda.
The excitement Clotilda descendants felt that someone was actually looking for the subject of their decades of stories turned to devastation, he remembered. Interviews conducted afterward made Raines realize the story of Clotilda “was really sort of a proxy for everybody whose ancestors arrived here in the hold of a ship. Not just in America even. The Caribbean and South America.”
Raines and Patterson agree the Africans kept each other close, maintained their customs and fought back against those who would hurt them when they were enslaved.
“They were resilient, and I doubt that anybody you know or I know could have survived that without losing their mind,” Patterson said. “That’s what made them special. They were very special.”
The Africans were “very versatile people” who were skilled as craftspeople and farmers, Patterson continued. His great-great-grandfather, Kupollee, for example, was a beekeeper, farmer and woodworker.
Raines recalled two instances when the Africans rushed to help their own on the plantation. According to one account, an overseer went after one woman with a whip, and the Africans swarmed him, took his whip and attacked him in return. Another time they chased Meaher’s wife and cook up the stairs of their house with farm tools after the cook slapped a 12-year-old girl.
“We see that echoed in the film in the modern descendants who are doing that now,” Raines said. “They are banding together and trying to fight back against the oppression that has happened to them in the last 40 years when Africatown was destroyed.”
Brown, the documentarian, said she hadn’t heard of Clotilda until 2007, when she was right in the middle of shooting her second documentary, “The Order of Myths.” She learned one Mardi Gras queen was a Meaher descendant and another Mardi Gras queen was a Clotilda descendant, and it changed the trajectory of the film, she explained. She began focusing “around the wildness of that fact that those two women are connected through that ship.”
News about the finding of the wrong ship in 2018 inspired her to return home and film the story of Clotilda and Africatown, expanding on the connection she discovered more than a decade before. “Descendant,” the result of four and a half years of filming, won “Best Documentary Feature” at the Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham and a special jury award for creative vision at the Sundance Film Festival for its portrayal of the Clotilda descendant community.
“This is a group of people who have been passing down a story for 150 years, so, clearly, they're incredible storytellers,” Brown said. “I think Southerners are great storytellers in general, but when, literally, your story is about a group of people that are passing down a story, those people are very good at what they do.”
She said she felt honored to be among the people who chronicled this history, from Harlem Renaissance author and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston to Kern Jackson, Ph.D., the director of the African American Studies Program at the University of South Alabama, whose tapes of descendants practicing their African customs appear in the film.
As a child, Brown’s parents taught her to ask questions, and she turned that power to the American historical narrative in her film. She said she always knew winners wrote the history books, and she wants people who watch “Descendant” to consider the people of Africatown’s stories and what justice could look like for them.
Moving forward starts with a conversation between the city and the citizens, she said, noting environmental remediation and improving the quality of life for residents are things that need to be done to help Africatown.
“Black communities being surrounded by industry and not valued in a certain way is not a new concept in this country,” Brown said. “Our city could be an example of what you should do, not what you shouldn’t do going forward.”
ENVISIONING THE FUTURE
Davis and Patterson agreed Brown’s “Descendant” does a good job explaining the systematic decay of Africatown from a community full of businesses and opportunities to one burdened by industrial hazards and health issues.
“Africatown is a suffering community and I felt like people were not noticing the fact that there’s dilapidated homes, that there’s need for help with tutoring at the Mobile County Training School and the population is dwindling,” Davis said, recalling a scene in the film where she calls for more attention on the people than the recently found ship.
“There are not any barber shops, there are not any post offices, all those things that I knew growing up as a child and I saw,” she said.
Patterson said the city has had every opportunity to correct the damage caused by the hazardous industries that surround Africatown but has failed to do so through many administrations.
“With Clotilda being the greatest archaeological find in 100 years, the stories of those people in that cargo hold, the city of Mobile isn’t doing everything they could do,” he said.
They hope people who watch the film will be inspired to contribute to Africatown’s revitalization, which is currently being done by community-led organizations like Africatown Redevelopment Corporation and Africatown C.H.E.S.S. (Clean, Healthy, Educated, Safe & Sustainable Community).
Through those organizations, Patterson said, the people of Africatown can keep their eyes on developers looking to enter the community.
“We can make sure that we watch what they're doing and if what they’re doing is not conducive to the rebirth of that community then we have to step up and make sure they are out of there,” he said.
Commemorating Africatown’s culture and history is currently underway with two projects at the city and county level: the Africatown Welcome Center and the Africatown Heritage House.
The Africatown Welcome Center project has been delayed after the city could not finalize a contract with its first choice as designer, Birmingham-based Studio 2H Design, according to an email from city of Mobile spokesperson Jason Johnson.
“As a result, we notified them that we would begin looking for another architectural design firm and put out a second RFQ [request for quote] a few months ago,” Johnson wrote. “We have since received new proposals and tentatively selected a new design firm.”
The city will soon finalize negotiations and announce the $3.6 million RESTORE Act-funded project’s new designer, with hopes to be planning and designing by the middle of November, he wrote, with a tentative completion date two years down the road.
On the other hand, the Africatown Heritage House, a blue building next to the Robert L. Hope Community Center, is just months away from opening, according to Sharee Broussard, Mobile County’s director of public affairs and community services.
“The building is in its finishing stages, landscaping and such are yet to proceed,” she wrote in an email. “The History Museum of Mobile’s exhibit installation and their establishing operations is expected to take a few months.”
Meg Fowler, the museum’s director, wrote that a team of exhibit designers, museum collections specialists and archaeologists are working together to curate, design and construct “Clotilda: The Exhibition.” The exhibit will “cover the story of the Clotilda with a special focus on the people of the story — their individuality, their perseverance and the extraordinary community they established.”
She confirmed the 2,500-square-foot exhibition, roughly half the space of the structure, will take months to install, and called it “a rich, multi-sensory space, dense with compelling stories and images” featuring pieces of Clotilda on loan from the Alabama Historical Commission, a chronology tracing the story from West Africa to Africatown and displays of interpretive text panels and documents.
“An opening date isn’t set yet, but we’re expecting to be able to confirm an opening date in the next several weeks,” Fowler wrote.
Raines said the Heritage House is too small a venue to house as big an artifact and as big a story as Clotilda.
“This is a time for big vision,” he said. “This is a big story. We’ve gotta think bigger than a prefab metal building. That is not the best we can do by any stretch of the imagination.”
He proposes constructing a “world-class museum” on 42 acres of land that used to be the Josephine Allen (Happy Hills) housing project a decade ago. The site would preserve Clotilda’s remains in full, and feature a replica with which visitors could more directly engage. Shops and businesses could operate in a new commercial district on the property, and the original village the founders built could be rebuilt for visitors to enjoy like Old Alabama Town in Montgomery.
“We can turn this 42-acre site into a global destination that tells the story of the entire era of slavery,” Raines said.
With Clotilda being one of 13 slave ships ever found and the only confirmed vessel to participate in the American trade, and because historical records document the people who arrived on the ship and those who ordered them to be enslaved, Raines said Mobile is perfectly situated to tell the whole story.
But to understand what needs to be done by way of commemoration or remediation, people have to hear the story first, Davis said.
“There are still people here in Mobile [who] say, ‘I didn’t know,’” Davis said. “I hear a lot of, ‘I didn’t know.’ [The storytelling] needs to continue.”
While “Descendant” premieres on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 21, the Saenger Theatre will host a special screening on Saturday, Oct. 22. Tickets for the event are free of charge, but advance registration is required. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the film begins at 7:30 and the evening ends with a Q&A with the filmmakers at 9:30 p.m.
“Watch the documentary,” Patterson said. “Draw your own conclusions from the documentary. It’s pretty cut and dry. There is nothing in there that is fake. We didn’t act at all. We were ourselves. It was easy to talk about that community because we love that community.”
