Joycelyn Davis and Darron Patterson grew up in Africatown, but learned about their families’ role in creating the community in two different ways. Davis said she learned as a child her ancestors came from Africa, bought land from the man who enslaved them and that her family lived on that land for generations after the Civil War.

“It then dawned on me that everybody in this cul-de-sac was related,” Davis said. “I thought everybody lived next door to their aunts and uncles, but that was just our little uniqueness about my family.”

Darron Patterson Africatown Heritage House

Darron Patterson, the former president of the Clotilda Descendants Association, sits on the steps of the soon-to-be-completed Africatown Heritage House, which will house pieces of Clotilda in an exhibit curated by the History Museum of Mobile. Patterson’s great-great-grandfather, Kupollee, was among the 110 Africans brought to Mobile on Clotilda.
Descendant documentary Cinetic Media

In her upcoming documentary “Descendant,” Mobile native Margaret Brown spotlights how the people of Africatown keep the story of their ancestors alive and fight for their future. (Courtesy Cinetic Media)

