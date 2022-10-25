Prep volleyball

Faith Academy is one of 10 area teams advancing to the AHSAA volleyball state tournament

 Shane Rice

Ten teams from the Lagniappe coverage area are headed to Birmingham this week to chase state championships in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state volleyball tournament at Birmingham CrossPlex and Harris Arena.

The local teams qualifying for the state tournament by finishing among the top four teams at the recent South Super Regional tournament in Montgomery are Bayshore Christian (Class 2A), St. Luke’s (Class 3A), Satsuma (Class 4A), Orange Beach (Class 4A), Gulf Shores (Class 5A), Faith Academy (Class 5A), Spanish Fort (Class 6A), Bayside Academy (Class 6A), St. Paul’s (Class 7A) and McGill-Toolen (Class 7A).

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

