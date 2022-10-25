Ten teams from the Lagniappe coverage area are headed to Birmingham this week to chase state championships in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state volleyball tournament at Birmingham CrossPlex and Harris Arena.
The local teams qualifying for the state tournament by finishing among the top four teams at the recent South Super Regional tournament in Montgomery are Bayshore Christian (Class 2A), St. Luke’s (Class 3A), Satsuma (Class 4A), Orange Beach (Class 4A), Gulf Shores (Class 5A), Faith Academy (Class 5A), Spanish Fort (Class 6A), Bayside Academy (Class 6A), St. Paul’s (Class 7A) and McGill-Toolen (Class 7A).
The state tournament begins Tuesday, Oct. 25, and will conclude on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The tournament features an eight-team, single-elimination format in each of the AHSAA’s seven classifications. That sets up three rounds of play in each classification — first round, semifinals and finals.
Here are the first-round matchups involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, including the dates and times for the semifinal and title game matches:
CLASS 2A: First round: Tuesday, Oct. 25, noon: Bayshore Christian vs. Fyffe. Semifinals: Oct. 25, 6 p.m. Title match: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m.: St. Luke’s vs. Susan Moore. Semifinals: Oct. 26, 3 p.m. Title match: Thursday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.
CLASS 4A: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 1:30 p.m.: Satsuma vs. Deshler; 1:30 p.m.: Orange Beach vs. Priceville. Semifinals: Oct. 25, 6 p.m. Title match: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 1:30 p.m.: Gulf Shores vs. Jasper; 1:30 p.m.: Faith Academy vs. Arab. Semifinals: Oct. 25, 4 p.m. Title match: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.
CLASS 6A: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m.: Bayside Academy vs. Hazel Green; 10:30 a.m.: Spanish Fort vs. Oxford. Semifinals: Oct. 26, 3 p.m. Title match: Thursday, Oct. 27, noon.
CLASS 7A: Wednesday, Oct. 26, noon: St. Paul’s vs. Sparkman; noon: McGill-Toolen vs. Huntsville. Semifinals: Oct. 26, 5 p.m. Title match: Thursday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m.
