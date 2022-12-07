Text messages from a musician suspected in a hit-and-run accident four years ago that left 21-year-old Christian Hollis dead show he was concerned the day after the accident he might be arrested and unable to play a gig in Fairhope.
It turned out he was never arrested or charged with running over Hollis on the Cochrane Causeway Nov. 2, 2018 and leaving the scene. Hollis’ parents have pressed incoming Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood, who oversaw the case, as to why no one was ever held accountable for their son’s death.
Lagniappe acquired text messages sent between Kurtis Allen — an out-of-town musician who was the primary suspect in the case — and local resident Mike Bullock shortly after the accident occurred. The texts, which were submitted as evidence in the case, shed more light on Allen’s thoughts and actions in the hours immediately following the accident. Hollis was killed as he stood in the roadway around 2 a.m. after running his car into a muddy area on the shoulder of the road.
A musician himself, Bullock would sometimes be contacted by Allen to take part in a show in the Mobile area when needed. Bullock noticed one of Allen’s Facebook posts in which Allen said he hit something the night before and posted photos of his vehicle and the damages.
In the messages exchanged the day following the accident, Bullock texted Allen advising him to take his Facebook post down. Allen responded he would take down the post, while also acknowledging he had already spoken to an attorney.
“I have spoken with a local attorney and will be meeting with him tomorrow morning,” Allen wrote. “I met with the attorney this morning. He was supposed to be contacting the police to tell them where the van is and see if they want to arrest me. That was at around 8:30. He said he would call in an hour. I haven’t heard from him yet.”
Allen was passing through the Mobile area at the time of the accident, as he was slated to play multiple shows in Mobile and the surrounding areas. Following the accident, Allen checked into Fairhope’s Key West Inn, and video evidence recovered by police show him checking damage on the van. Allen was scheduled to play a show in Fairhope the next night.
“He told me not to cancel the gig, and to just sit tight for now,” Allen wrote of his conversation with Rick Williams. “Gonna call him in the next half hour if I haven’t heard from him. I would think in this situation, the longer it takes for him to get back with me the better.”
Bullock asked Allen if he had driven any other band members with him, to which Allen confirmed he had brought his bass player with him. Allen also confirmed the passenger, who has yet to be named in any official reports, also spoke to the attorney.
“I brought my bass player, he was in the van with me at the time,” Allen wrote. “He also spoke with the attorney this morning.”
Despite having spoken to a lawyer and being seemingly aware of the unfolding situation — saying if he wasn’t “in jail and we still get to play tonight” — Allen and his band played their show in Fairhope without any interruptions less than 24 hours after Hollis was killed.
“As shitty as it was, if I would have left town now knowing, this could have made it much worse,” Allen wrote. “By the way, if I’m not in jail and we still get to play tonight, start has been moved to 9 p.m. due to the Alabama game. If you see or hear that they have released my name on the news, please let me know.”
Blackwood has said he presented evidence of Allen’s involvement in Hollis’ death to a grand jury in early 2019, but the jury no-billed Allen, meaning he was not indicted. Allen — who played gigs in Missouri, Arkansas, Nebraska and Mississippi following the accident — was never arrested or charged with leaving the scene because Blackwood said it would have been too difficult to have him arrested and extradited back to Alabama.
Hollis’ parents have complained that Blackwood and the DA’s Office did not pursue other evidence against Allen. The grand jury heard the case before DNA evidence was returned from the state lab and the unnamed bass player was also subpoenaed and interviewed after the grand jury hearing, according to Blackwood.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
