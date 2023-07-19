Best Mobilian Right Now - 11

Silverhill’s Alley Cat Alley (exterior)

 Photos by Alyson Sheppard

Don’t let the line of motorcycles parked out front scare you off — Silverhill’s Alley Cat Alley is not a biker bar. It’s just a biker-friendly bar.

“We don’t make anybody take their colors off,” bartender Kristin Williamson said, referring to the leather vests those in motorcycle clubs typically wear. “We have a bunch of different groups that come in here and they get along perfectly fine. Until they cause problems, anybody’s more than welcome.”

Alley Cat

(L to R) Alley Cat Alley bartender Kelly, owner Tina and Baldwin County’s best bartender, Kristin Williamson, sitting in the backyard of Alley Cat Alley.

Alyson Sheppard can be emailed at copy@lagniappemobile.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.