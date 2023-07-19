Don’t let the line of motorcycles parked out front scare you off — Silverhill’s Alley Cat Alley is not a biker bar. It’s just a biker-friendly bar.
“We don’t make anybody take their colors off,” bartender Kristin Williamson said, referring to the leather vests those in motorcycle clubs typically wear. “We have a bunch of different groups that come in here and they get along perfectly fine. Until they cause problems, anybody’s more than welcome.”
This is what makes Alley Cat Alley the Nappie Award winner for Best E-Sho Bar and Williamson the Best Bartender in Baldwin County. People from all walks of life drink here together, and Williamson keeps the peace.
“I tell everybody if they want to fight, they can walk to the store,” she said, pointing to the building next door. “No drama.”
Alley Cat Alley has existed on State Highway 104 for a little over three years. Williamson’s mom, Tina, founded the bar. Well, technically, Tina just bought her favorite bar, which was struggling at the time, and rebranded it to fit her aesthetic. She was mostly attracted to the unique piece of property; Alley Cat Alley has a fenced-in backyard that measures nearly a quarter acre.
Outside, they have a pool table, a stage for karaoke and bands, various seating arrangements and yard games like chicken sh-t bingo. There’s also walk-up access to the adjacent taco shop, Las Catrinas De Rosy, which slings addictive birria tacos. Inside (no smoking!), there are dart boards and more pool tables, which host billiard leagues and tournaments every week, including many open to the public. Cash buy-in. Winner takes all.
Alley Cat Alley also regularly hosts poker runs — events organized by motorcycle clubs with proceeds going to charity. Riders follow a route, often from Pensacola to Mobile, drawing a playing card or rolling dice at each stop, then adding up the hand at the end to determine a winner.
Word has gotten around, Williamson said, so riders know they are safe at Alley Cat Alley. Plus, she has a knack for remembering every single one of their faces and drink orders, even if she hasn’t seen them in six months. The two most popular drinks? Ice cold cans of Busch Light and plastic cups filled with Mermaid Water, a cocktail that includes four types of rum and pineapple juice, and is topped with a splash of pretty blue curaçao.
“We’re laid back. We don’t have trouble here. I don’t have to have security,” Tina said.
“I’m security!” Williamson said, laughing.
“Truly, she can be very bossy back there and everybody loves it,” Tina said. “They give her a hard time and she gives it right back.”
