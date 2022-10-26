Just when those interested in the future of the Civic Center property thought the biggest remaining issues with the planned redevelopment had been smoothed over, members of the Mobile City Council participated in a heated debate over a proposed amendment to the plan Tuesday morning.
A day before an amendment to the master plan was set to be advertised to the public, councilors discussed possible changes. The discussions at times got heated, with members attempting to interrupt each other during the back-and-forth.
At issue was the amendment’s prohibition of multifamily housing in a portion of the 22-acre site, which is adjacent to other residential property.
District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds, who did not attend an administrative services committee meeting on the amendment, requested changes be made to the amendment before it is advertised Wednesday morning. Specifically, he asked why multifamily housing wouldn’t be allowed on the Civic Center site when residential property exists across Lawrence Street.
It was at this point that District 6 Councilman Scott Jones and District 2 Councilman William Carroll interrupted Reynolds in an attempt to answer his question.
“I’ve got the floor,” Reynolds shouted.
Jones, who was concerned over a timing issue as it relates to a proposed building for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, told Reynolds the presence of multifamily housing on the site was “non-negotiable.”
“Multifamily [housing] is not going to be part of a T-3 zone,” Jones said. “I’m not going to go against what stakeholders, who are not part of this council, want to do on this property. They don’t want multifamily and that was a concession.”
Reynolds also brought up concerns shared by members of Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration during the committee meeting that the amendment gave developers a false impression tall buildings would be allowed in areas of the property where the Civic Center arena is not present.
Again, Jones argued developers have not approached the city in reference to the site and it was the city’s job to attract developers. Currently, Jones said, the amendment allows for “maximum flexibility.”
“Whether it’s eight stories or 16 stories, we’ll have that discussion when we have a developer who wants to put a building up,” he said.
Reynolds also objected to the council moving forward with advertising the amendment before a formal vote was taken to do so. Several councilors told him the body never votes to advertise an amendment. The council vote, they said, follows a public hearing.
“There’s some disagreement over what’s being published,” Reynolds said. “The only way to overcome that is to have a vote on it.”
Council President C.J. Small said the body was operating on a recommendation from a committee, which allows them to publish it without a formal vote. However, Reynolds argued anything where public money is spent is subject to a council vote.
At this point, Jones brought up a Reynolds-backed amendment on redistricting he wasn’t allowed to vote on.
“This is no different than any other amendment,” he said. “It’s just like your redistricting amendment that you didn’t talk to me about. Don’t sit here today and say we need to vote on this amendment. If you don’t like it you don’t have to vote on it when it gets on the agenda.”
The proposed Civic Center master plan amendment would follow guidelines presented to the city by the architecture firm Populous. It calls for the renovation of the arena, as well as an option to renovate the theater. The plan also calls for single-family homes and duplexes, as well as a possible hotel and retail establishments.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
