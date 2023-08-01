A decade after he left behind a life of music to become a Roman Catholic priest, Alex Crow, the 30-year-old parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Church, was kicked out of the clergy and referred to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office by local church leaders last week for activities that caused them to declare he had “abandoned his assignment.”
Crow’s views and actions in regard to demonology and exorcism may have taken him over the line of what canon law allows, and also upset some McGill-Toolen Catholic High School parents along the way. His stated beliefs were also controversial in modern Catholicism, but it wasn’t until last week when he left word he was heading to Europe with an 18-year-old recent McGill graduate that the Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, took action.
This came months after church leaders warned Crow to stay away from another female student, a friend of the young woman who went with him to Europe, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch revealed on Monday. Rodi’s office declined to comment about the earlier warning.
The public saga began last Wednesday, July 26, when Corpus Christi released a statement that Crow abruptly left the parish, creating a firestorm of speculation and conversation on social media. A few hours later, Rodi issued a statement that took things to the next level, essentially “defrocking” Crow.
“Fr. Alex Crow abandoned his assignment in the Archdiocese. His behavior is totally unbecoming of a priest. He has been informed by the archbishop that he may no longer exercise ministry as a priest, nor to tell people he is a priest, nor to dress as a priest. In addition, due to the circumstances of his departure, we have reported this to the district attorney,” the statement read.
Law enforcement sources told Lagniappe Crow, who joined Corpus Christi in June 2021, left Mobile for Europe. Other sources said the two were possibly headed to a small Spanish village known for apparitions in order to exorcize a demon from the young woman who went with him. Her name has not been officially confirmed.
Even after the Archdiocese told Crow to have no further contact with one student, his Venmo account, an online banking service that publicly shows transactions between individuals, indicates he received payments for coffee and meals over the last few months from the young woman who went to Europe with him.
Crow routinely lectured in religion classes and heard confessions at McGill, and former students recalled that discussions of demons often filled his lectures, with the priest often becoming loud and animated, according to former students.
While speculation about a romantic relationship between the young priest and the recent McGill graduate was rampant online, there has been no evidence confirming such a relationship existed. A spokesperson for the Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s Office said last Wednesday they were gathering facts about Crow’s departure at the Archdiocese’s request. Days later, on Saturday morning, Burch told Lagniappe a member of the young woman’s family said he found her with Crow in Italy, staying in “an Airbnb-type home” with separate bedrooms.
“The 18-year-old is insistent that there’s no intimate relationship and she’s there of her own free will,” Burch said. “The investigation is still open and we’re still checking into a few matters, but right now there does not appear to be any criminal charges.”
As of the publication of this article, neither the young woman nor Crow has returned from Europe. Burch said Crow left a letter with the Archdiocese saying he plans to remain in Europe and will never return to the U.S.
“My understanding, he’s been dispelled, like permanently,” Burch said of Crow’s removal from the Archdiocese. “My understanding, he’s been kicked out.”
In a career that spanned only two years, it appears Crow took the lessons he learned in seminary, combined them with a concentration on demonology and exorcisms at the Pontifical Athenaeum of Sant’Anselmo in Rome and applied them in the Azalea City.
‘THE PRIEST IS IN TOTAL CONTROL’
“Fr. Crow’s childhood dream was to become a professional musician,” a biography of Crow posted on Corpus Christi Catholic School’s Facebook page in June 2021 reads of the Fairhope native. “He started booking gigs when he was 15 and played all around the Gulf Coast until he was 21, when his life was dramatically changed after going to Confession. Fr. Crow quit playing music and felt a call to become a Catholic priest.”
This calling led him to concentrate on one of the darkest and most mysterious Catholic rites — exorcism. Crow had a history of both undergoing and performing exorcisms, according to his own words on a 2022 podcast.
On two consecutive episodes of the podcast “What in the Dang Heck,” airing on July 4 and July 11, 2022, the young priest gave examples of “mini exorcisms” he performed in the past. In one example, Crow spoke of a “young woman” who was inhabited by a number of demons, including the “spirit of fornication.” He also indicated he had been involved in at least one more exorcism.
“Long story short, it was very, very simple,” Crow said of the exorcism he performed. “The priest is in total control. There’s no mistake who’s in control. It’s Jesus Christ working through the priest.”
In the same episode, Crow spoke about his own exorcism. It started, he said, with complaints of a strange illness.
“In seminary, I had a pretty good stretch of two or three years where I was being passed around from doctor to doctor and priest to priest to figure out what’s wrong with me,” he told the podcast hosts. “I thought I had a heart condition. I thought I was going to die. I had this terrible migraine-like pain.”
According to Crow, doctors, psychiatrists and psychologists didn’t think anything was wrong with him, even after a number of tests were completed.
“They were always like, ‘You’re fine, you’re in the best shape of your life,’” Crow said. “‘Then why do I feel like I’m going to die? Why are my headaches so splitting that I can’t get out of bed in the morning, or when I step into a church I feel like I’m going to pass out?’ It wasn’t until a priest did a minor exorcism, or what you might call a deliverance prayer over me, that I actually had a reaction, a negative reaction, but also I felt immediately better when it was over.”
On the podcast, Crow said he wrote a thesis on demonology and exorcisms, citing examples from other religions. He also told the podcast listeners to avoid yoga because of its Hindu undertones.
“I know it’s like a cool, sexy thing to do or whatever,” he said. “Just don’t do it.”
Crow said even Hindu scholars believe it’s impossible to remove the religious aspects from the popular exercise.
“If you talk to any Hindu scholar, they’ll laugh at you if you say you can do yoga without the religious undertones,” he said. “You mimic the postures of gods and goddesses. The spirits inhabit you … Just don’t do it. Find something else to do.”
He also discouraged listeners from participating in astrology, calling the various zodiac signs “real demons.”
Crow didn’t just use podcasts and YouTube to promote his views on exorcisms. A former McGill-Toolen Catholic High School student said Crow actually tried to exorcize a demon from her body during confession. The recent graduate said the incident occurred at a women’s retreat for McGill in 2022 when she was a senior.
“Every year a priest comes to do adoration and confession and this year it was [the Rev.] Crow,” the woman wrote to Lagniappe in a text message. “During adoration one night, I decided to go to confession with Fr. Crow. I told him my sins and he told me I had a demon in me that he had to summon out.”
The woman wrote that while she was “uncomfortable,” she sat there “scared to move,” as Crow prayed over her.
“He started mumbling some words in a different language over me and this went on for a few minutes,” she wrote. “He then told me the demon was gone and I got up and left. I found it really weird because I have confessed the same sins before and a priest has never done that.”
The women’s retreat wasn’t the only access Crow had to McGill students. The McGill-Toolen website listed Crow as being available every Friday for confession. Students also said the now-former priest lectured to religion classes. Those lectures, the students said, often included screaming and talk of demons. Despite the school’s own website and testimony from students about Crow’s access to the school, McGill administrators were quick to tell parents Crow never technically worked there.
In an email to parents on Friday, July 28, after news broke Crow and the former student left for Europe, McGill President the Rev. Bry Shields and Principal Michelle Haas wrote Crow never worked there, but admitted he had access to students.
“We welcome our priests to visit theology classes and hear confessions when they can,” the email read. “Mr. Crow did visit some theology classes and hear confessions during the period [of] September through December 2021. He also celebrated one school Mass that year.”
Crow also went on trips with McGill students to both Rome and Guatemala. It’s believed the Guatemala trip was sponsored by a third party and not technically associated with the school. It’s unclear what entity sponsored the trip to Rome.
In the same letter to parents, Haas and Shields denied Crow was a “chaperone” on any school-sponsored trips.
“He has not chaperoned any school trips or retreats,” the email read. “We will continue to pray for the families involved and are looking forward to the start of another great year.”
While exorcisms remain a rite of the Catholic Church to this day, priests still must follow certain rules based on canon law to perform them. Anyone performing an exorcism must first receive permission from the local bishop. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops also recommends that a diocese, like the Archdiocese of Mobile, have in place a policy related to exorcisms.
When asked through an email message about a number of things related to Crow, including his view on exorcisms and the Archdiocese’s policy, Rob Herbst, a spokesman for the Archdiocese, wrote “no comment,” out of concern for “innocent victims.” When a reporter asked only about the Archdiocese’s policy related to exorcisms in an email to both Herbst and Rodi, neither responded.
EXORCISMS EXPLAINED
Religious scholars around the country agreed exorcisms are an ancient part of Catholic teaching that has the faithful divided.
“The Church is very interested in regulating exorcism because it can be a tremendous source of embarrassment,” Joseph Laycock, Ph.D., an associate professor of religious studies at Texas State University, said.
In addition to risking a person’s health, he said, exorcisms put the priest and the victim in “a very intimate relationship.”
“It can lead to all kinds of sexual impropriety,” Laycock said. “It can lead to people forming very strange relationships with the person they’re exorcizing.”
Though cultures around the world devised ways to combat malignant spirits, he said, the Catholic Church did not formalize an exorcism ritual until after the Protestant Reformation in the 16th century. Protestants criticized the Church’s practice as “magic” with no biblical basis, Laycock said, and Catholic interest in casting out demons grew smaller and smaller into the 20th century.
Michael Lee, Ph.D., a professor of theology and the director of Fordham University’s Francis & Ann Curran Center for American Catholic Studies, said exorcisms “come from a premodern time” when people “[saw] the spiritual world operating in a very tangible way.”
“The recognition of evil and of evil as operative in the world is a deep concern for Christianity throughout its history, so exorcisms, I would say are an expression of this recognition that evil is an operative force in the world and the exorcism rite originates from the attempt to combat that,” Lee said. “Catholicism in particular has always kind of held on to its rites over the centuries, and a lot of devotional practices survive in ways that aren't even officially sanctioned.”
Laycock said zeal for exorcisms revived after “The Exorcist” flashed across movie theater screens in 1973.
“The Church realized if we don’t give you these exorcisms, you’re going to go to the Pentecostals or you’re going to go to an evangelical deliverance ministry service,” he said. “Now, the Church is trying to walk this tightrope where they want to keep the people who want exorcisms, but they also want to keep the people who think exorcism is superstitious and has no place in the 21st century.”
If someone wanted an exorcism in the 1970s, they truly had to go back to the 14th century to get one, Laycock said, paraphrasing a line from the movie. Americans viewed Catholicism as “an immigrant religion” with entirely different customs rooted in the distant past, Laycock said, and Church leaders did not want to encourage prejudice. There were even priests who made statements on the record that demons were more metaphorical than real, he said.
“There is still this attitude that supernatural evil or demons are kind of an embarrassment at worst or at best kind of a distraction from more serious issues of social justice,” Laycock said. “But America is much more open to exorcism than it used to be. Because it’s at the discretion of the bishops, some bishops are very anti-exorcism and some bishops are very pro-exorcism.”
The Archdiocese of Washington in the nation’s capital, for example, has a form on its website for requesting an exorcism. All someone has to do is set up an appointment with a priest for an initial consultation, and “the exorcism team” will follow up with the person.
“It’s still in use, but I think it generally today tends to be very much the exception, very much, if I can say, on the fringe, than in the mainstream practice [of Catholicism],” Lee said. “There’s no less an awareness of how evil works, but I think there’s been a kind of ... the language of previous ancient medieval worlds is used less now.”
Lee and Laycock said Catholics interested in exorcisms also tend to have a more nostalgic perspective of the Church than others.
“Catholics who are into exorcism are also into what’s called traditionalist Catholicism,” Laycock said. “It’s very common for people who are into Catholic demonology to be angry about Vatican II, and it’s a way that they criticize the reforms of the church.”
Vatican II, formally known as the Second Vatican Council, was a meeting of church leaders in the early 1960s that changed church practices to make Catholicism more accessible to 20th-century audiences. Such reforms included no longer requiring priests to read Mass services in Latin, and no longer requiring women to cover their heads in church.
Lee said Catholics who hold onto the Church’s pre-Vatican II traditions may feel “disenfranchised” from the larger faith community. Many believers wonder how they should respond to the influences of evil in the world, he said, and attempt to answer that by returning to the ways of the past.
“In the Middle Ages it was one way, and those who would hold a certain romance or nostalgia kind of hold on to the language, to the rituals,” Lee said. “Personally, I think a more mainstream Catholic view would be to talk about demonology or exorcism in symbolic language.”
But symbols, no matter what they represent, have power.
“Symbols are really important, and it’s talking about really important issues,” Lee said. “But, in a world that’s facing evils like wars, migration, climate change, I think we have a different set of symbols to think about how evil is operative in the world and what we need to do to make the world better.”
To a growing number of people around the U.S. and the world, casting out real demons through exorcisms is the way to make the world better, Laycock said.
“I think exorcism stock is growing, even though it’s hard to measure it quantitatively,” he said. “We’re coming up on the 50th anniversary of ‘The Exorcist’ this year.”
MARY AND MICHAEL IN THE MOUNTAINS
The Catholic Church has neither approved nor condemned the reported contact four schoolgirls had with the Virgin Mary and the Archangel Michael in San Sebastián de Garabandal, a village in Spain’s northern hills, in the 1960s, but in Crow’s opinion, the girls’ story is true.
“I’ve tried to make myself condemn it, but I just can’t quite find sufficient evidence to negate the legitimacy of this apparition,” Crow said in a lecture posted to YouTube in May 2023. “If you want Fr. Crow’s opinion, Fr. Crow’s opinion is that this is real. I can’t quite find anything that makes it contrary to the faith or condemnable.”
Over the course of two hours, Crow walked an audience of more than three dozen people through the Garabandal story, peppering it with commentary on exorcisms and efforts to modernize the Catholic Church.
He began with a brief discussion of the Virgin Mary’s appearances, called Marian apparitions, throughout history. Discussing a case from the 13th century, Crow said the Virgin Mary appeared to a monk and gave him a brown scapular, a piece of clothing that covers the wearer’s front and back and features in clerical garb today, though not always in the color brown.
Crow said the Virgin Mary emphasized the need for priests to be ready for “spiritual warfare” with demons when she gave that monk his scapular. Crow said he knows from firsthand experience demons despise the scapular and try to remove it from priests during exorcisms.
“It’s the first thing they try to rip off when a session starts, or it’s the first thing that, if you’re possessed, you’ll find weirdly strangling you in the middle of the night, or the first thing that will start burning your skin if you put it on,” he said. “More so than the St. Benedict Medal, more so than a crucifix, more so than blessed oil, salt, demons hate the scapular.”
The committee the church established to discredit what the girls described as apparitions of the Virgin Mary and the Archangel Michael, which gave them prophetic messages, was flawed from the start because it adopted a negative outlook, Crow said. When doctors burned and pricked the girls during times when they were “in ecstasy” with the Virgin Mary, none of them responded, Crow said, which some scientists said proved their story.
The message to the girls, Crow said, came during the Second Vatican Council, and urged the Catholic faithful to “do the basics of the Catholic life well.”
While the council’s intent to make Catholicism more accessible and reach out to the world was not a bad idea, Crow said, the Church “has declined in every measurable way” since.
“Baptisms, marriages, confirmations, Holy Communion [are on the decline],” he said. “There’s more divorce. Less people believe in the Eucharist. All of our laws have lightened on abstinence or fasting. We’ve lost 10,000 priests in five years in America alone. We lost over 70,000 religious. Schools are closing, hospitals are closing, orphanages are closing. Everything’s not good. It’s just stone-cold reality [that] things are not good right now in the church universal.”
In his assessment, the Virgin Mary warned the girls about the church’s gradual decline, Crow said. He criticized the ongoing Synod on Synodality, described by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops as a dialogue on the Church’s “renewal” after the Second Vatican Council, along with similar themes.
“It’s very, very, very bad and no one is doing anything about it,” Crow said, highlighting the invitation of people outside the Catholic faith to join the discussion. “People who sit on these meetings are atheists, Muslims, Jews, transsexual people, it’s really strange. There is this attempt to want to cull together not just unfaithful Catholics — of which there are many, of which there are legion — but also just unfaithful atheists and nonbelievers in general.”
Crow said he was “shocked” to learn about the Garabandal apparitions only a few months ago because it was something he never heard of when he was in seminary.
“There’s little interest in seminaries in devotionals or piety,” he said. “Never talked about Hell, actually. It’s not that no one believed in it. It’s just it was never talked about, like ever, and I was in there for seven years.”
The classes Crow took did not discuss apparitions of the Virgin Mary like the one at Garabandal, nor did they cover exorcisms or angels, he said.
“I had a class on angels and demons and it was super philosophical,” Crow said. “It wasn’t theological even.”
MIXED REACTIONS
While Crow’s actions caused the diocese to apparently warn him away from one girl and later remove him as a priest, there are still differing opinions from parents and parishioners commenting on social media about the former cleric.
Leigh Hadley wrote on Lagniappe’s Facebook page that Crow spent two years “grooming” the young woman who went to Europe with him. She wrote she believed Crow “was a good and decent human being” until she “witnessed stuff that is very inappropriate.”
“I thought he was my daughter’s friend and mentor as well,” Hadley wrote, answering another comment asking why she did not report Crow’s behavior. “I did report it, but per the usual of the Archdiocese, they did nothing. Stop saying that people didn’t report it. Plenty of people saw it and plenty of people tried to do something…You can call it what you want, but he’s 30 years old and he should’ve known better.”
William Walker wrote the 30-year-old Crow is “entirely capable of realizing running away with a newly graduated high schooler is inappropriate and creepy.”
Also commenting on Facebook, Jess Westphal said she would trust Crow “100-percent” with either of her daughters.
“He did not groom anyone,” she wrote. “[He] is a good man, and was a great priest. When you get to Heaven, ask God about him.”
Westphal wrote Crow probably thought taking the young woman to Europe “was the best way to help her.” Still, she called his decision to leave the country “naive, misguided and frustrating.”
“People need to be Catholic and pray for them, offer penance for them and choose not to mortally sin by continuing to defame either of them,” Westphal wrote.
“The Crows are good people, especially Alex,” Julien Poole of Chunchula wrote. “If he met a woman and decided priesthood wasn’t meant for him, then that’s fine. That doesn’t mean he’s the Devil.”
