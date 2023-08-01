Fr. Alex Crow cover photo

Alex Crow, the 30-year-old former parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Church, was removed from the Archdiocese of Mobile last week for activities that made church leaders declare he "abandoned his assignment."

A decade after he left behind a life of music to become a Roman Catholic priest, Alex Crow, the 30-year-old parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Church, was kicked out of the clergy and referred to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office by local church leaders last week for activities that caused them to declare he had “abandoned his assignment.”

Crow’s views and actions in regard to demonology and exorcism may have taken him over the line of what canon law allows, and also upset some McGill-Toolen Catholic High School parents along the way. His stated beliefs were also controversial in modern Catholicism, but it wasn’t until last week when he left word he was heading to Europe with an 18-year-old recent McGill graduate that the Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, took action.

