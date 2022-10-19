PODCAST The most obscene one yet BY LAGNIAPPE newsalerts Author email Oct 19, 2022 Oct 19, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lagnia-POD Season 2, Episode 40Hand your kids their headphones and lay grandmother's portrait facedown — this one's a doozy.• Lagniappe's history aficionado, Kyle Hamrick, discusses this week's cover story, where he highlights the newest development for the Clotilda story: A documentary which will be released next week.• We shoot the bull on the Alabama loss to Tennessee, South Alabama's first sold-out game and why Hancock Whitney Stadium should not be called "the Cock."• EXPLICIT — No, really.All this and more by smashing the play button... Season 2, Episode 40 Your browser does not support the audio element. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kyle Hamrick Cover Story Sport Literature Headphone Portrait Face Kid Week Alabama Theatre Grandmother Lagniappe newsalerts Author email Follow newsalerts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now High life — Lawsuits allege investments funded Mobile couple’s ‘lavish’ lifestyle 5-1 Jags earn AP poll recognition ‘Squatters’ are living on Hankins Middle School property No harm, no foul — Appellate court says no evidence to support Hernandez’s contempt charge 'Battle for the Belt' is a sellout Local Events
