Lagnia-POD

Lagnia-POD Season 2, Episode 40

Hand your kids their headphones and lay grandmother's portrait facedown — this one's a doozy.

• Lagniappe's history aficionado, Kyle Hamrick, discusses this week's cover story, where he highlights the newest development for the Clotilda story: A documentary which will be released next week.

• We shoot the bull on the Alabama loss to Tennessee, South Alabama's first sold-out game and why Hancock Whitney Stadium should not be called "the Cock."

•  EXPLICIT — No, really.

All this and more by smashing the play button...

 

Season 2, Episode 40

