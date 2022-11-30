Lori Flynn drove to the emergency room at the University of South Alabama to check on a woman brought in for suicide watch. She had recently relapsed after Flynn helped her into an outpatient drug treatment program.
Flynn, a peer mentor helping men and women into recovery services, survived her own addiction and relapses and was once taken to that same emergency room for a suicide attempt.
Relapses are part of recovery, but getting help is often harder for women, Flynn said after learning the woman had checked herself out of the hospital.
“She needs months of inpatient treatment with more intense care, but women are the caregivers, and often the breadwinners, and everything falls on them,” Flynn said. “They have a hard time leaving their families, commitments, and even pets long enough to get the help they need.”
It’s also easier getting men into treatment because there are twice as many resources for men in South Alabama, Flynn said.
“To make it worse, Mobile is behind Birmingham and Montgomery in treatment facilities and detox centers,” Flynn said.
“The options are limited for women here. This has to change, so we can save more lives.”
Born and raised in Mobile by parents in active addiction, Flynn was 5 years old when she visited her abusive father in prison. She doesn’t know why he was in prison, just that he couldn’t hurt her while he was away.
“I was a very scared child,” Flynn said. “I didn’t talk a lot because if I talked, I was seen. If I was seen, I was hit. Staying invisible was survival.”
Family addiction reaches back to her great-grandmother, who locked her children in the attic and nailed the door shut when she wanted to go out drinking.
It was years before Flynn realized she was in addiction, too.
A car accident started Flynn on pain pills with prescriptions of OxyContin, methadone and Roxicodone, quickly evolving into a substance use disorder. She served a year in prison for selling prescriptions to pay for her pills.
Released in 2013, she immediately overdosed while her tolerance was low, then returned to Mobile to care for her dying mother.
“I started using crystal meth when I got out of jail,” she said. “Meth is from the devil. I attempted suicide multiple times.”
Her mother’s death sent her deeper into addiction and crisis. Homeless, her rock bottom came the day she was raped on the steps of a church by four men.
Later that night, holding a dead cell phone, Flynn called out, “God, if you are real, you have to show me.” Minutes later, her phone flashed back on with a text from her sister: “Where are you?”
Within 10 minutes, her sister was there. Flynn told her she needed help.
Flynn entered Wings of Life Recovery in 2017 and prayed that if she got out, she would help others get assistance and get clean.
Today, Flynn is a support specialist with People Engaged in Recovery (PEIR), describing her work as being “an encouraging, expert tour guide on the journey through recovery by connecting people to the resources they need.”
PEIR expanded into South Alabama in 2020 and averages between 170 and 200 intakes a month; Flynn estimated one-third of them are women. PEIR support specialists provide mentorship, court advocacy, transportation to detox or rehab centers, and help creating fresh starts.
“Lack of transportation is one reason people don’t enter treatment,” she said. “I put a lot of miles on my car, driving people across Alabama to the programs they need.”
Five years ago, Flynn lived under a tree with no shoes on her feet. Now she has a car and lives in Lake Forest in Daphne.
“If I had support like PEIR, helping me navigate, I would have gotten clean a long time ago,” she said. “But everything I went through prepared me to meet others where they are. I thank God that I am still here to help.”
Flynn is one of the lucky ones.
Lydia Burr, director of Clinical Services at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in Minneapolis, said, “The odds are stacked biologically, psychologically, emotionally, environmentally and financially against women in addiction.”
For decades, addiction research only examined the effects of drugs and alcohol on men. When women were included, researchers discovered women respond differently and different treatment approaches are needed.
Studies showed women tend to move faster from casual drug use to addiction and have a bigger withdrawal response, Burr said. Once in addiction, women find it harder to quit than men and are more likely to relapse because of cravings.
“Addiction hits women harder, and they are less likely to go to treatment,” she said.
The peak age range for treatment is 26-36 for women and men. Between 2014 and 2021, about 17,000 women and 19,000 men received treatment for opioid use disorder from the Alabama Department of Mental Health.
Economics is one reason why women have less access to treatment, Burr said. Women with substance use disorder often have lower incomes. They are less educated, less likely to be employed, and less likely to have adequate insurance.
Women also have different reasons for using drugs, including losing weight, fighting exhaustion, coping with pain and attempting to self-treat mental health problems.
“Childhood trauma is the gateway drug for women and a significant predictor of addiction later in life,” Burr said. “I bet 90 percent of the women I have seen had childhood trauma.
“The odds are against women in addiction, but once they get into treatment, they have as good a chance as men of success. They are strong, capable and tenacious. They find a way.”
Joani Hamilton is one of the women finding a way with the help of Flynn’s PEIR support.
Growing up in a family of addiction, sexual abuse and rejection, one of Hamilton’s first memories is sitting on the porch with her small suitcase, waiting for her father to pick her up. Three years old, she got excited with each phone call from her father, saying he was on his way. Each time, he never showed.
“A year later, I was molested by a family member and my family swept it under the rug,” she said. “My stepfather sold marijuana, and I learned how to weigh weed when I was 4 or 5 years old. I had a rough start.”
Pregnant at age 16, she was forced to get married because it was “the God thing to do.”
She tried to make the marriage work with a husband doing drugs and cheating on her, then she did the same to show him how it felt. Becoming addicted, she “ended up in bad places,” including mental health clinics and prison.
“I would do anything for drugs, so I wouldn’t get sick, including prostitution,” she said. “Each time it felt like I ripped off a piece of myself. Eventually, I almost didn't care.”
Hamilton had two more children with a new boyfriend and lost custody of them.
“Losing my children felt like they died; I still have nightmares about it,” she said. “My heart was ripped out of my chest, but their innocent lives were turned upside down. Instead of quitting, the guilt and shame of losing them made me use even more to stop my pain.”
She got sober the first time at the Home of Grace in Eight Mile, working in the kitchen to pay for the program she couldn’t afford.
But she went back to her boyfriend and eventually relapsed.
“We were running from the feds and once there were helicopters going over our house,” she said. “I lived a real-life ‘Breaking Bad.’”
Hamilton longed for the peace she found at Home of Grace. She asked her probation officer for help, and he gave her Flynn’s phone number.
Hamilton was high the first time Flynn stopped by for an assessment, but Hamilton remembered Flynn’s prayer and message that she can live better than this.
“I was more addicted to my boyfriend than the drugs and couldn’t let him go,” Hamilton said.
Flynn advised Hamilton to “chase recovery like she chased dope.” Months later, Flynn drove Hamilton to detox and to rehab.
Hamilton made changes, from ending the relationship with her boyfriend and leaving Mobile for another treatment program and a new start, to changing her favorite colors from black and white to pink and purple.
“Using drugs required nothing from me, but it provided instant gratification and numbed the pain,” she said. “Getting sober is much harder than using, and I had to change everything.”
Sober for six months, Hamilton quit this time for herself. She is working to get custody of her children, who are staying with her uncle and his wife currently.
“I am lucky my kids have been in a good home,” Hamilton said. “My uncle and his wife are making me work to get them back. It is hard, but I understand and will do whatever it takes not to pass my life down to my kids. This chain is broken.”
Flynn is helping Hamilton through the steps of rebuilding her life: custody court, getting her driver’s license back, and enrolling in college. She gave Hamilton a bicycle for getting to work and school.
“I ride that bike miles to work and school every day, rain or shine,” Hamilton said. “If I have to walk five miles or ride a bike 20 miles a day, I will do it to turn my life around.”
Knowing how it feels to be “trailer park trash, a prostitute and a dope dealer,” Hamilton intends to get a master’s degree in social work to help others on the streets. Most of the women she knows in addiction had similar childhoods of sexual abuse, violence and rejection.
“This is learned behavior passed down,” she said. “People like me don't know another way.”
Change is also a learned behavior, Hamilton said. Some family members watching her transformation are taking their own steps to sobriety.
“Lori and Home of Grace showed me a different way and helped me find peace and joy that I didn’t know was possible,” she said. “I think my purpose is helping others do the same thing.
“We look like the walking dead, but we come back to life.”
For almost 50 years, Home of Grace has helped more than 15,000 women come back to life. The Christian drug and alcohol treatment program was started in 1973 by Doris Wood-Littleton in her home in Saraland. She died this year at the age of 95, still serving women.
Valarie McKinley, co-director of Home of Grace, said, “Mrs. Littleton knew women who were struggling with addiction, but they didn't talk about it back then. If a man drank, that was one thing. If a woman did, that was something else.”
There was no help in Mobile for women in addiction, so Littleton took them into her home, providing help until neighbors complained. Undeterred, she found 40 acres in Eight Mile that grew into the 200-acre campus for Home of Grace on Hallelujah Lane. The program she created still focuses on the spiritual, mental, emotional and physical sides of addiction.
“Mrs. Littleton used to say addiction was the best cleaning agent that there was — it would clean you out of your home, job, marriage, children, everything,” McKinley said. “Most can’t just quit because it is a disease.”
It is a disease that is hard to cure and the statistics for recovery are discouraging.
“Statistics say less than 10 percent of people getting help will recover,” McKinley said. “That means more than 90 percent go out and use again. Our statistics of recovery at Home of Grace run a little higher. I think it is the God factor, touching the spiritual side of a person.”
Detox is one of the biggest barriers to treatment in South Alabama.
Residential programs such as Home of Grace require clients to be detoxed and medically stable before entering, but there is no public detox program in Mobile or Baldwin counties. The closest state-funded (free) detox center is in Birmingham, and smaller, private-pay programs are at least an hour away.
“Detox is frighteningly terrible here,” McKinley said. “When someone is ready for help, we must provide services immediately or we lose them. I can’t count how many women come to our doors without detoxing and don’t return.”
Once women enter the program, it’s hard for them to stay.
Recovery is different for women, McKinley said. Men compartmentalize, setting life aside for three months to focus on their program. Women “are a river,” bringing in emotions from work and family.
“Domestic violence, panic attacks, and other mental and emotional issues appear more prevalent in women than men,” McKinley said.
Some of the hardest days in recovery occur when brains start to clear, and women realize what their addiction has done to their children, McKinley said. Some can’t take it and immediately return to using. Others try to return to their kids as quickly as possible.
McKinley encourages women to give their recovery at least 90 days, saying, “Your children survived your addiction this far; they will be OK until you return.”
Women can be more addicted to a relationship than drugs and also need this time to be on their own, McKinley said.
“Mrs. Littleton said there was no faster way to relapse than a man, and more women relapse over a man than the drug,” McKinley said. “Many women tell me they started using drugs because of a relationship. After they leave our program, a relationship often pulls them back in.”
McKinley sees women take felony charges and serve sentences for their boyfriends to keep them out of prison.
“Another difference is how men and women support their addiction,” McKinley said. “Men turn to violence and robbery. Women use sex acts, bringing more guilt and shame.”
The counselors at Home of Grace understand because they graduated from Home of Grace; Littleton referred to them as “homegrown.”
One counselor keeps a list on her phone of women who came through Home of Grace and later died from an overdose. There have been 24 since 2015.
“Those are just the ones we know,” McKinley said. “We deal with life and death every day, but we fight for each woman who comes to us.”
AltaPointe Health also provides treatment for substance use disorder with free programs for women who qualify and a medication-assisted outpatient treatment program.
Candace Clark, a substance abuse therapist at AltaPointe, said, “When clients take their first drug screen to start treatment, they usually know what they will test positive for. There has been an increase in fentanyl, and most are unaware when it shows up in the drugs they are ingesting.
“Fentanyl is deadly, and it is added to pills and almost any drug, including marijuana and cocaine. It is everywhere in Mobile and Baldwin counties.”
Women often come to AltaPointe after they have lost everything — including their kids — and burned every bridge.
“They enter our program with the mindset that they don’t need to be here,” Clark said. “What they really mean is, ‘I don't think that I can do this and succeed.’”
On the wall of Clark’s office are pieces from art therapy sessions that read: “Living on the borderline,” “I hate you! Don’t leave me,” and “I am worth love.”
Clark has been there and knows how they feel.
“They think it is easier to stay where they are because they know how bad it is there. Will it get worse if they try and fail?” she said.
Watching women try and fail is hard, but the excited calls from clients about getting jobs or getting their kids back keeps Clark going.
“I see women rebuilding their worlds,” she said.
There is a large recovery community helping to rebuild lives, Flynn said. But the recovery community is large because the problem of addiction in Mobile and Baldwin counties is so big.
“It is time to stop treating substance use disorder as a problem happening to other people,” she said. “Instead of condemning women for not loving their families enough to stop using, we should help them.
“The opposite of addiction is not sobriety, it is connection,” Flynn said. “We must provide women in addiction with connection, not condemnation.”
Treatment for women is also available locally at The Shoulder for Women and The Landing 4 Women. This is the final story in “It’s The Devil,” a yearlong series about the drug epidemic in South Alabama.
