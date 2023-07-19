It’s been a Mobile staple for nearly 100 years, and there are no plans to change it anytime soon. So for those hoping to double-fist some Dew Drop Dogs as your last meal on Earth, there is no need to get your affairs in order.

The Dew Drop Dog is a work of culinary art — sauerkraut, ketchup, mustard and a pickle slice all balanced atop a red-colored steamed wiener stuffed snuggly within a toasted bun. Powell Hamlin, who took ownership of the restaurant in 1991, said in an ever-changing world, little has changed with the iconic entreè, which he sells more than 100,000 of a year.

Dew Drop Dog1

The Dew Drop Inn's notorious Dew Drop Dog.
Dew Drop Inn owner Powell Hamlin

Dew Drop Inn owner Powell Hamlin has been carrying on the local restaurant’s timeless legacy since 1991. The diner is notoriously home to the red-colored Dew Drop Dog which was voted this year’s choice for Last Meal on Earth.
Nappies

The Dew Drop Inn in Mobile, Ala. (Mike Kittrell)

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.