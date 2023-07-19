Dew Drop Inn owner Powell Hamlin has been carrying on the local restaurant’s timeless legacy since 1991. The diner is notoriously home to the red-colored Dew Drop Dog which was voted this year’s choice for Last Meal on Earth.
It’s been a Mobile staple for nearly 100 years, and there are no plans to change it anytime soon. So for those hoping to double-fist some Dew Drop Dogs as your last meal on Earth, there is no need to get your affairs in order.
The Dew Drop Dog is a work of culinary art — sauerkraut, ketchup, mustard and a pickle slice all balanced atop a red-colored steamed wiener stuffed snuggly within a toasted bun. Powell Hamlin, who took ownership of the restaurant in 1991, said in an ever-changing world, little has changed with the iconic entreè, which he sells more than 100,000 of a year.
The year was 1924, and the Yankee George L. Widney put his roots down in the Azalea City, opening a little sandwich shack on the corner of Ann and Government streets called the Dew Drop Inn. (The name is a play on words beckoning customers to “do drop in,” but the pun is still lost on some, as the diner routinely receives calls from people looking to rent a room.)
In Widney’s carpet bag of ideas was the hot dog, and the legend is it was the first ever tasted in Alabama.
Hamlin told Lagniappe the wiener was a Northern concoction and until the Dew Drop Dog, Southerns were only familiar with sausages. Because of this, Widney had to contract the local meatpacking company, Hayes Davis, to specially make the hot dog wieners.
“When they made them, they looked like a sausage because they had the natural casings,” Hamlin said. “It was really appealing. That’s when they had them dyed red.”
Hamlin said Widney’s wife, Margarite Perez, can be credited for adding chili to the dog.
“She really didn’t care for just a hot dog the way it was,” he said. “So she made chili and put chili on hers, and then it caught on. The hot dog was all accident, accident, accident — and there it is.”
So while the Dew Drop Dog appears to have been a series of fluid combinations, it has now solidified as a pillar of Mobile cuisine that has stood the test of time — and has done so despite changing locations and ownership.
Around 1930, the Dew Drop Inn was relocated to Old Shell Road, across the street from Old Shell Elementary School. Widney sold the restaurant shortly afterward to Arthur Reid, who moved the restaurant in 1937 to its current location near the intersection of Old Shell and Kenneth Street to obtain a beer license.
Jimmy Edgar purchased the restaurant in 1967 after Reid died a year earlier. Edgar remodeled the building to its current Tudor cottage style.
When Hamlin’s father, George, bought the joint in 1968, it was sold with the sternly worded advice: “Don’t Change Nothin’. You don’t change the dining room or the help. Don’t change the hot dog or nothin’!”
Hamlin and his father followed that advice religiously, and Hamlin said Dew Drop Inn customers hold them accountable. Hamiln said any inkling of change to the hot dog over the years has been met with nostalgic-infused hostility.
For example, red-dyed hot dogs are not something available at just any grocery store. And their rarity put Dew Drop Inn in a pickle during the COVID pandemic when the family-owned Minneapolis processor that manufactured the dogs closed up shop.
“We caught hell here ’cause we couldn’t get red wieners,” he said. “Even good friends would call me out.”
He said it took four months to finally find a processor out of Tennessee who would dye the hot dogs and could make them with quality meat products.
“We got it, though, and everybody is happy now,” he said.
