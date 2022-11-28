A Mobile man who won a Rule 32 legal fight and overturned a robbery conviction in 2011 was allegedly a co-conspirator in the recent Black Friday theft attempt at a Tractor Supply Co. outlet in Theodore.
Toby Joe Priest, 53, was arrested Nov. 25 by Mobile police after customers thwarted a shoplifting attempt he was allegedly involved in. Priest spent nearly four years in prison on a 20-year sentence for an April 2007 armed robbery at an Old Shell Road gas station, but was eventually freed after witnesses failed to identify him as the culprit.
On Black Friday morning, the Mobile Police Department arrested Priest and Semmes resident Troy Anthony Brown, 46, after they attempted to leave the Tractor Supply on Highway 90 without paying for merchandise.
Police were called to the scene around 9 a.m. on reports of shoplifting and shots fired. Upon arriving, they discovered other customers intervened and apprehended one suspect while he was attempting to get into a car. The other suspect was able to drive the vehicle away, but his tires were shot flat by a bystander. He was located and taken into custody shortly afterward.
According to local news reporting with witnesses at the scene, Priest was reportedly the individual who was pulled out of the car and held until police arrived. He is being charged with felony third-degree theft of property. There has been a warrant out for his arrest since Sept. 13, 2022, for driving with a suspended license. Brown is allegedly the suspect who attempted to flee in the vehicle and is being charged with theft and reckless endangerment.
In June 2011, Priest successfully contested his conviction of first-degree robbery on the grounds of “ineffective counsel” after Mobile County Circuit Judge George Charles Graddick ruled his court-appointed attorney failed to track down and subpoena a key witness who was patronizing the gas station and provided a written statement to police during the night of the robbery. The ruling earned Priest a retrial.
In 2007, police had identified Priest as a suspect based on a description provided to them, and the store’s clerk pointed him out in a line-up. No physical evidence or fingerprints could put Priest at the scene. During his retrial in October 2011, the same store clerk could not identify Priest and the state dropped his charges mid-trial. The witness who had not testified at his first trial said at his retrial that Priest was not the person she saw robbing the gas station. Priest was released after spending nearly four years in prison.
According to the Mobile Metro Jail portal, Priest has a lengthy arrest history and has faced numerous charges since successfully overturning his 2008 conviction, including drug possession charges and driving under the influence. This is his first alleged theft-related incident since having his 2007 charges dropped.
