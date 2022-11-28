Toby Priest

A Mobile man who won a Rule 32 legal fight and overturned a robbery conviction in 2011 was allegedly a co-conspirator in the recent Black Friday theft attempt at a Tractor Supply Co. outlet in Theodore.

Toby Joe Priest, 53, was arrested Nov. 25 by Mobile police after customers thwarted a shoplifting attempt he was allegedly involved in. Priest spent nearly four years in prison on a 20-year sentence for an April 2007 armed robbery at an Old Shell Road gas station, but was eventually freed after witnesses failed to identify him as the culprit.

