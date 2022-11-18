Holcim

A large cement industrial plant on the Theodore Ship Channel has agreed to pay another sizable “negotiated” settlement in connection with recent emission complaint by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).

On Oct. 26, Holcim U.S. Theodore Plant Clay Copeland signed a consent order with ADEM to settle a variety of complaints at a cost of $100,000. The penalty is the plant’s fourth in three years and brings its fines paid to more than $315,000.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.