A large cement industrial plant on the Theodore Ship Channel has agreed to pay another sizable “negotiated” settlement in connection with recent emission complaint by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM).
On Oct. 26, Holcim U.S. Theodore Plant Clay Copeland signed a consent order with ADEM to settle a variety of complaints at a cost of $100,000. The penalty is the plant’s fourth in three years and brings its fines paid to more than $315,000.
The Holcim Theodore Plant has beenoperatingsince 1981 and produces 1.5 million metric tons of cement annually.
ADEM’s most recent citation of the plant involves incidents tracked between February 2022 and August 2022, when a number of violations were reported of Holcim violating its operating permit by failing to mitigate “fugitive dust” or dust plumes.
On Feb. 15, 2022, ADEM inspectors observed emission violations from the plant's baghouse as well as at its blending and raw mill silos. In August 2022, a dust plume was observed over the plant for multiple days. According to ADEM, the plume was likely due to offloading bauxite from a barge to an on-site storage facility without adequately wetting the material.
Cited charges in the consent order include four failures to minimize visible emissions, failure to take precautions to prevent fugitive dust, and failure to notify ADEM of a “process upset leading to visible emissions.” All of which collectively assessed to the $100,000 fine.
By signing the consent order, Holcim neither affirms nor denies ADEM’s allegations. However, the order includes an agreement to abide by the regulations of its permit in the future and an understanding that the Theodore plant is not absolved of responsibility in the case of future infractions.
Despite reaching the settlement, Holcim contended in the order that it does not have a record of the events ADEM referenced and was not contacted by ADEM with evidence to support the claims. The plant also has not had enough to investigate the incidents, the company wrote in response.
When assessing fines, ADEM weighs the severity of the report, the company’s exercised standard of care, economic benefit by delaying compliance, efforts to minimize damage and history of violations.
Holcim has had no dust emission events in the past five years, according to ADEM. However, it has been cited for three other permit violations since 2021.
Holcim was ordered to pay $90,000 in 2019 for stack emission level violations, though their assessed penalty was $150,000. In March 2021, the plant was fined $50,757 for reporting and monitoring violations. In August 2021, it was ordered to pay $75,000 after being assessed a fine of $100,000 for visible emissions.
ADEM is capped at levying $25,000 for individual violations, and no more than $250,000 for total penalties. As a negotiated settlement, ADEM comprised the severity of the penalty “in the spirit of cooperation and the desire to resolve this matter amicably without incurring the unwarranted expense of litigation.”
