Cody Lee Bush, 26

A 26-year-old man faces life imprisonment after a jury found him guilty on all counts for the rape and sodomy of children and numerous counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, Cody Ryan Lee Bush of Theodore was found guilty on Feb. 16 and will be sentenced next month. The only sentencing option under Alabama law for Bush’s crimes is life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to prosecutors.

