A 26-year-old man faces life imprisonment after a jury found him guilty on all counts for the rape and sodomy of children and numerous counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.
According to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, Cody Ryan Lee Bush of Theodore was found guilty on Feb. 16 and will be sentenced next month. The only sentencing option under Alabama law for Bush’s crimes is life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to prosecutors.
Assistant DA Theresa Harris represented the state and presented “the defendant's truly despicable acts to the jury, proving his overwhelming guilt.” Harris argued Bush had “an unnatural sexual desire for young children.” Bush’s court-appointed lawyer was Joseph Damrich.
“What we presented in court was hard to see and hard to hear. We are thankful the jury saw the truth,” said Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood.
Bush and his wife, Jodi Bush, were both charged with multiple counts of possession of child porn after law enforcement executed a search warrant on Feb. 26, 2019, at a residence located at 2520 Alta Fescue Drive. Electronic devices discovered during that raid contained child porn.
The couple was bonded out for several months before Bush was arrested again in January 2020 and charged with rape and sodomy. A subsequent raid on an apartment the couple was staying at revealed more child porn and a handwritten note claiming the porn belonged to Jodi Bush. Prosecutors asked that the note be barred from evidence.
According to court filings, Bush was charged with rape and sodomy of a victim who was 18 months old during a 2020 encounter. A 12-year-old was prepared to testify that when she was between 7 and 9 years old Bush took pictures of her and “put his penis on her backside while lying in bed.”
During the February 2019 raid at Bush’s house, pictures of the 12-year-old witness were found.
A sentencing hearing will be held before Mobile Circuit Judge Jill Parrish Phillips on March 20.
