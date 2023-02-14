Bridgette Goode has been waiting for more than 15 years for the city to keep the promise it made to the residents of Theodore when they became part of the city in 2008. She spoke to the council about it at a meeting Tuesday.
Goode asked councilors to consider building a recreation center at Heroes Park, a move promised by former Mayor Sam Jones. Money was set aside for the project and blueprints were drawn up, she said.
“We feel excluded,” Goode said. “We will not rest until we are able to have a ribbon cutting ceremony not for what you want, but for what was promised to us in the community of Theodore.”
District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds, who represents the parts of Theodore that were annexed in, said the area currently has other priorities through the city’s capital improvement plan (CIP), including roads and drainage.
“This is what I’ve prioritized by talking with the community,” Reynolds said in response to Goode.
Reynolds also invited concerned citizens to meet with him about the CIP. He said he would discuss what was in the next five-year plan for capital spending.
Goode’s comments come as some in Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration have stated that parts of Theodore, not currently within the city limits, are looking to incorporate into their own city.
The comments also come as the city awaits results of a study from financial firm PFM on the validation of West Mobile annexation numbers presented publicly in four separate maps. The city’s last major annexation occurred in 2013. The 2008 annexation of parts of Theodore was the last one before that.
The administration attempted a large annexation in 2019, but the council at the time rejected it due to lack of a supermajority fifth vote out of seven. The result was split among racial lines, with the council’s four White members voting for it and the three Black members voting against it.
