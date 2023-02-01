When Theodore defensive back Will James decommitted from Southern Mississippi, his coaches said he felt as though it was a sign from God bigger things were in store for him.
All it took was one official visit with an SEC school to see those big things ahead.
James, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back announced Wednesday morning he would be taking his talents to Mississippi State.
According to James, the offer came in from the Bulldogs as he was on the way home from an official visit with Indiana. After an official visit with Mississippi State last weekend, the offer came in shortly thereafter, giving James the opportunity to play at the SEC level for the next four years.
“I had an official visit last weekend and I just loved the campus and everything about it and they gave me an offer, so I had to take it,” James said. “The facilities and weight room are really nice, how disciplined their players are and how much work they put in after practice.”
James was only able to play in four games due to a collarbone injury which sidelined him for the majority of the season. However, James left a significant impression in those four games with two interceptions, two blocked field goals and a pick-six. Over the course of his senior season with Theodore, James was responsible for 27 total tackles, two tackles for a loss and a kickoff return for a touchdown.
When it comes to the position he will suit up for when he gets to Starkville, James left no speculation.
“Defensive back across the board,” James said.
Vince Norvell serves as a defensive coach for Theodore and also handles recruitment for the team. He spoke to the type of student-athlete Mississippi State is getting in James, noting the Bulldogs will never have to worry about James’ competitive nature.
“They’re getting a true competitor,” Norvell said. “He started for us as a sophomore and he’s been competing and working hard ever since. And the way he bounced back from his collarbone injury the way he did, not too many people can do it the way he did. Mississippi State is just getting a true competitor.”
James also had offers from Indiana and Colorado and had interest from UAB and South Alabama.
Four other student-athletes signed their letters of intent (LOI) alongside James at the ceremony.
Kameron Johnson had previously announced his commitment to Vanderbilt and will join James in the SEC ranks as the tight end also signed his LOI on Wednesday.
Running back Brayden Jenkins announced his commitment to the University of West Alabama. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound back tallied 1,943 yards on 276 carries and 26 touchdowns on the ground for the Bobcats.
Travis Bendolph signed his letter to continue his football career with Pearl River Community College. A defensive lineman, Bendolph totaled 70 tackles along with 9 sacks and 22 hurries and a touchdown to his credit.
Kaylyn Weaver signed to join Spring Hill College as a cheerleader.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
